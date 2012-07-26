TOKYO, July 27 Japan's Nikkei share average
looks set to rise on Friday after comments from the European
Central Bank (ECB) chief bolstered hopes of more steps to
counter the debt crisis, lifting global share prices and the
euro.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank would
do whatever was necessary to save the euro, sparking
expectations that the ECB may take drastic action, such as
resuming its bond buying.
"Draghi's comments were powerful. The euro has also
recovered from lows, which is also likely to help the Nikkei
extend gains," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at
SMBC Nikko Securities.
The euro's fall to an 11-1/2 year low against the yen has
been hurting exporters with high exposure to Europe, such as
Canon, which fell 7.8 percent on Thursday after its
quarterly earnings showed the damage from European debt crisis.
The euro bounced back to around 96 yen from a low
of 94.12 yen hit earlier this week, which is likely to give some
relief to exporters, although market players are not fully
convinced the worst is over for the euro.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,450 and 8,600 on Friday, compared with Thursday's close of
8,443.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,530, up from
the close in Osaka of 8,440.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Nissan
Nissan posted a 19.7 percent drop in quarterly operating
profit on Thursday, partly due to the impact of a strong yen
that outweighed solid global vehicle sales.
-- Nippon Steel
Nippon Steel agreed with Toyota Motor to cut the
price of steel plate for cars by 2000 yen per ton in the six
months to Sept from the previous half year, the Nikkei business
daily reported on Friday.
-- Toshiba
Toshiba's operating profit is likely to have more than
doubled from a year earlier to over 10 billion yen in
April-June, the Nikkei reported on Friday.
-- Fujitsu
Fujitsu entered into talks with Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co to sell its main semiconductor plant,
the Nikkei reported.