TOKYO, July 27 Japan's Nikkei share average jumped on Friday after comments from the European Central Bank chief bolstered hopes of more steps to counter the debt crisis, lifting global share prices and the euro. The Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 8,546.99, edging closer to possible resistance at the bottom of the cloud on the daily Ichimoku chart at 8,609. The broader Topix index rose 1.2 percent to 723.44.