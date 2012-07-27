TOKYO, July 27 Japan's Nikkei share average
jumped on Friday after comments from the European Central Bank's
chief bolstered hopes of more steps to counter the debt crisis,
lifting global share prices and the euro.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank would
do whatever was necessary to save the euro, sparking
expectations that the ECB may take drastic action, such as
resuming its bond buying at its policy meeting next Thursday.
"As Draghi was brandishing the ECB's bazooka, short-sellers
will have to cover their positions towards the middle of next
week," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of equity and derivatives at BNP
Paribas.
The Nikkei rose 1.0 percent to 8,529.36, though it
faces possible resistance at the bottom of the cloud on its
daily Ichimoku chart at 8,609.
The broader Topix index rose 0.9 percent to 721.52.
Speculators were also buying back battered cyclicals while
selling defensive shares they had bought in recent weeks as they
braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Tuesday
and Wednesday next week.
Construction machinery maker Komatsu climbed 3.1
percent, while steelmakers rose 2.8 percent led by
JFE Holdings with a gain of 5.9 percent.
Carmakers also advanced as gains in global shares eased
fears the yen would strengthen further, with Honda
rising 3.1 percent.
Canon gained 1.3 percent -- in line with the
overall market -- after falling 7.8 percent on Thursday as its
quarterly earnings showed the damage from European debt crisis.
The euro's fall to an 11-1/2 year low against the yen has
been hurting exporters with high exposure to Europe.
"Draghi's comments show that European policymakers will take
action when markets are crying for them. If the ECB resumes bond
buying, shares could recover further," said Ryota Sakagami,
chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.