* Rebound led by short-covering in battered sectors * Steelmakers, shippers jump after underperformance * Earnings soft but not worse than market expectations * Carmakers benefit as yen stabilises By Sophie Knight TOKYO, July 27 Japan's shippers, steelmakers and automakers made strong showings as the Nikkei share average rose on Friday in a rally built on short-covering triggered by comments from the European Central Bank's chief that supported a euro. Exporters such as Mazda Motor Co, which leapt 5.7 percent, were boosted as the yen eased against the euro after ECB President Mario Draghi said that the bank would do whatever it could to save the euro, sparking hopes that it could take drastic action at its policy meeting next week. Earlier in the week the euro fell to a 11-1/2 year low against the yen. The Nikkei rose 1.5 percent to 8,566.64, stepping back above its 5-day moving average but still well short of its 14-day moving average at 8,669.21. "As Draghi was brandishing the ECB's bazooka, short-sellers will have to cover their positions towards the middle of next week," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of equity and derivatives at BNP Paribas. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also due to meet next week and the outcome of both meetings could determine whether the short covering turns into fresh buying. Some traders saw the gains as a temporary blip in an overall bearish market that has seen particularly "aggressive" selling in the past fortnight, with even long bets being sold off as the market headed down. The short-covering mostly benefitted battered sectors such as steelmakers and shippers, which have been hit by worries about a slowdown in China as well. Shippers rose 3.6 percent, while the iron and steel sector jumped 5 percent, hoisted up by JFE Holding's gain of 7.1 percent after poor earnings failed to deter investors who had already priced in poor earnings. "In sum, earnings are coming in pretty bad. But that's what the market has been already expecting," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities. A case in point, Nissan Motor Co Ltd advanced 2.8 percent as investors hoped for stronger growth in the second half of this fiscal year after the automaker posted weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Other automakers were also in favour as the euro firmed on Draghi's comments with Honda gaining 3.8 percent and Toyota 2.6 percent. Short-covering helped Canon Inc recover 1.9 percent after the camera maker plummeted 7.8 percent on Wednesday as damage from slowing demand in Europe and a weak euro began to show in its earnings. "Draghi's comments show that European policymakers will take action when markets are crying for it. If the ECB resumes bond buying, shares could recover further," said SMBC Nikko's Sakagami. Canon's share price has fallen 20.4 percent so far this month, while the Nikkei has lost 4.9 percent since the end of June. The benchmark index ended the week down 1.2 percent. The broader Topix index rose 1.6 percent to 726.44. EYES ON EASING Traders said that many investors will be waiting to see whether the ECB -- and the U.S. Federal Reseve -- take action next week before they start fresh buying, instead of simply covering their short bets. "Draghi worked his magic again but I don't see that effect lasting much into next week, when all eyes will be on the Fed," said Takashi Oba, senior strategist at Okasan Securities. "People only half believe they'll come up with something but if they don't there'll still be a lot of disappointment- although if their moves strengthen the yen it will leave the Bank of Japan on the back foot to do something." Top Fed officials recently hinted that they may introduce new measures to boost growth and hiring at a two-day Federal Open Market Committee that concludes next Wednesday. The Bank of Japan is due to meet on August 8-9, and if the yen remains strong it could put pressure on the central bank to ease.