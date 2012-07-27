* Rebound led by short-covering in battered sectors
* Steelmakers, shippers jump after underperformance
* Earnings soft but not worse than market expectations
* Carmakers benefit as yen stabilises
TOKYO, July 27 Japan's shippers, steelmakers and
automakers made strong showings as the Nikkei share average rose
on Friday in a rally built on short-covering triggered by
comments from the European Central Bank's chief that supported a
euro.
Exporters such as Mazda Motor Co, which leapt 5.7
percent, were boosted as the yen eased against the euro after
ECB President Mario Draghi said that the bank would do whatever
it could to save the euro, sparking hopes that it could take
drastic action at its policy meeting next week.
Earlier in the week the euro fell to a 11-1/2 year low
against the yen.
The Nikkei rose 1.5 percent to 8,566.64, stepping
back above its 5-day moving average but still well short of its
14-day moving average at 8,669.21.
"As Draghi was brandishing the ECB's bazooka, short-sellers
will have to cover their positions towards the middle of next
week," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of equity and derivatives at BNP
Paribas.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is also due to meet next week and
the outcome of both meetings could determine whether the short
covering turns into fresh buying.
Some traders saw the gains as a temporary blip in an overall
bearish market that has seen particularly "aggressive" selling
in the past fortnight, with even long bets being sold off as the
market headed down.
The short-covering mostly benefitted battered sectors such
as steelmakers and shippers, which have been hit by worries
about a slowdown in China as well.
Shippers rose 3.6 percent, while the iron and
steel sector jumped 5 percent, hoisted up by JFE
Holding's gain of 7.1 percent after poor earnings
failed to deter investors who had already priced in poor
earnings.
"In sum, earnings are coming in pretty bad. But that's what
the market has been already expecting," said Ryota Sakagami,
chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
A case in point, Nissan Motor Co Ltd advanced 2.8
percent as investors hoped for stronger growth in the second
half of this fiscal year after the automaker posted
weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings.
Other automakers were also in favour as the euro firmed on
Draghi's comments with Honda gaining 3.8 percent and
Toyota 2.6 percent.
Short-covering helped Canon Inc recover 1.9 percent
after the camera maker plummeted 7.8 percent on Wednesday as
damage from slowing demand in Europe and a weak euro began to
show in its earnings.
"Draghi's comments show that European policymakers will
take action when markets are crying for it. If the ECB resumes
bond buying, shares could recover further," said SMBC Nikko's
Sakagami.
Canon's share price has fallen 20.4 percent so far this
month, while the Nikkei has lost 4.9 percent since the end of
June. The benchmark index ended the week down 1.2 percent.
The broader Topix index rose 1.6 percent to 726.44.
EYES ON EASING
Traders said that many investors will be waiting to see
whether the ECB -- and the U.S. Federal Reseve -- take action
next week before they start fresh buying, instead of simply
covering their short bets.
"Draghi worked his magic again but I don't see that effect
lasting much into next week, when all eyes will be on the Fed,"
said Takashi Oba, senior strategist at Okasan Securities.
"People only half believe they'll come up with something but
if they don't there'll still be a lot of disappointment-
although if their moves strengthen the yen it will leave the
Bank of Japan on the back foot to do something."
Top Fed officials recently hinted that they may introduce
new measures to boost growth and hiring at a two-day Federal
Open Market Committee that concludes next Wednesday.
The Bank of Japan is due to meet on August 8-9, and if the
yen remains strong it could put pressure on the central bank to
ease.