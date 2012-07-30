US STOCKS-Wall St gains on Comey relief; energy down with crude
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
TOKYO, July 30 Japan's Nikkei share average rose in early trade on Monday, boosted by increasing expectation that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank may offer further stimulus. The Nikkei climbed 1 percent to 8,649.27, while the broader Topix index gained 0.9 percent to 732.96.
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
* Oil falls over 4 pct after build-up in U.S. crude inventories