* Fujifilm, Konica Minolta advance after earnings wins * Investors punish Fujitsu after misses By Dominic Lau TOKYO, July 30 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Monday, powered by growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank may implement further stimulus measures. Strong quarterly earnings from Fujifilm Holdings Corp and Konica Minolta Holdings Inc also supported the index, which has fallen 5.5 percent from a two-month high hit in early July on concerns over a deepening euro zone crisis and slowing global growth. The Nikkei climbed 0.8 percent to 8,637.48, but held below 8,687.93, the 50 percent retracement of its rally from June 4 to July 4. "I don't see much volume coming through. I would have expected more conviction," a trader at a foreign bank said. "I see people buying into banks, buying into machinery. That is good, especially machinery as they are going into cyclical, and selling telecoms and utilities ... Volume is not coming through. It is a bit disturbing," he said. Expectations that the ECB and the Fed, both are to hold policy meetings this week, may launch further stimulus measures helped lift U.S. and European equities on Friday, with the S&P 500 hitting its highest close since May 3 as U.S. economic growth slowed in the second quarter. The broader Topix index gained 0.7 percent to 731.63. So far this quarterly results season, although it is still in early stage, has been weak despite lower market expectations. Of the 28 Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly earnings, 54 percent failed to meet analysts' forecasts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. That compared with 60 percent that beat or met expectations in the previous quarter. Fujifilm advanced 6.3 percent to a two-week high, and Konica Minolta climbed 7.5 percent. Heavy machinery maker IHI Corp's first quarter results also came in ahead of expectations. The stock was up 1.2 percent. Investors were also ready to punish those companies which failed to meet market expectations, however. Fujitsu sank 11.9 percent, and was on track for its worst one-day fall in nearly four years. Komatsu Ltd shed 2 percent after the Nikkei business newspaper said the construction machinery maker was expected to post a 20 percent fall in operating profit for the quarter ended June to 56 billion yen ($712.20 million), compared with StarMine's SmartEstimate of 66.7 billion yen.