* Fujifilm, Konica Minolta advance after earnings wins
* Investors punish Fujitsu after misses
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, July 30 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a one-week high on Monday, powered by growing expectations
that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank may
implement further stimulus measures.
Strong quarterly earnings from Fujifilm Holdings Corp
and Konica Minolta Holdings Inc also supported
the index, which has fallen 5.7 percent from a two-month high
hit in early July on concerns over a deepening euro zone crisis
and slowing global growth.
The Nikkei gained 0.6 percent to 8,619.78, but held
below 8,687.93, the 50 percent retracement of its rally from
June 4 to July 4.
"I don't see much volume coming through. I would have
expected more conviction," a trader at a foreign bank said.
"I see people buying into banks, buying into machinery. That
is good, especially machinery as they are going into cyclical,
and selling telecoms and utilities ... Volume is not coming
through. It is a bit disturbing," he said.
Expectations that the ECB and the Fed, both are to hold
policy meetings this week, may launch further stimulus measures
helped lift U.S. and European equities on Friday, with the S&P
500 hitting its highest close since May 3 as U.S.
economic growth slowed in the second quarter.
Trading volume on the broader Topix index was light,
at 39 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days.
The Topix added 0.5 percent to 729.74.
"The Japanese market has priced in too much negative news on
the European debt crisis and the global economy. In that sense
the Japanese market has the potential to rebound," said Ryota
Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Sakagami said it was still uncertain whether the ECB would
take more steps to bring down the skyrocketing borrowing costs
on Spain and whether the Fed would launch another round of bond
buying programme.
"I am not so bearish of the market conditions. However, it
is too early to say that the market will turn to more 'risk on'
yet," he said, adding that he expected the Nikkei to rebound to
9,000 at the end of August.
So far this quarterly results season, although it is still
in early stage, has been weak despite lower market expectations.
Of the 28 Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly
earnings, 54 percent failed to meet analysts' forecasts, data
from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. That compared with 60
percent that beat or met expectations in the previous quarter.
Fujifilm advanced 5.2 percent after surging as much as 6.5
percent to a two-week high, and Konica Minolta climbed 5.6
percent.
Heavy machinery maker IHI Corp's first quarter
results also came in ahead of expectations. The stock was up 0.6
percent, in line with the broader market.
Investors were also ready to punish those companies which
failed to meet market expectations, however. Fujitsu
sank 11.9 percent, and was on track for its worst one-day fall
in nearly four years.
Komatsu Ltd shed 2.9 percent after the Nikkei
business newspaper said the construction machinery maker was
expected to post a 20 percent fall in operating profit for the
quarter ended June to 56 billion yen ($712.20 million), compared
with StarMine's SmartEstimate of 66.7 billion yen.