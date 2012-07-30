US STOCKS-Wall St gains on Comey relief; energy down with crude
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
TOKYO, July 30 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday on growing expectations of further stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank this week, with a handful of strong earnings also lending support to the market. The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 8,635.44 points, while the broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 731.74.
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
* Oil falls over 4 pct after build-up in U.S. crude inventories