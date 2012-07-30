* Fujifilm, Konica Minolta advance after earnings wins
* Fujitsu knocked down to 33-year low on weak earnings
* Nippon Steel falls, forecasts H1 net loss
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, July 30 Japan's Nikkei share average
firmed on Monday on growing expectations of further stimulus
measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central
Bank this week, with a handful of strong earnings reports also
lending support.
Quarterly earnings from Fujifilm Holdings Corp and
competitor Konica Minolta Holdings Inc buoyed the
market, but investors punished Fujitsu Ltd for a
wider-than-expected operating loss by kicking it to a 33-year
low.
The Nikkei edged up 0.8 percent to 8,635.44 points
to a one-week high, but stopped short of 8,687.93, the 50
percent retracement of its rally from June 4 to July 4.
"A lot of economically sensitive companies' shares are
suffering in earnings season because everyone is worried about
weakening global demand," said Masayuki Otani, chief market
analyst of Securities Japan.
Concerns about the deepening euro zone crisis and slowing
growth were offset by hopes that the ECB and the Fed, which will
both hold policy meetings this week, may introduce further
measures to jumpstart the faltering global economy.
"The Japanese market has priced in too much negative news on
the European debt crisis and the global economy. In that sense
it has the potential to rebound," said Ryota Sakagami, chief
strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The ECB could potentially take steps to bring down Spain's
skyrocketing borrowing costs, while the Fed has another round of
bond buying as an option on the table.
"Opinions are split on whether the Fed will ease or not, but
whether they do something or not everyone will be watching how
the yen moves," said Hideyuki Fukunaga, CEO at Investrust. "And
if the ECB decide to buy bonds then we could hope for a stronger
euro, which would give exporters a bit of breathing space."
The Japanese currency hit an 11-1/2 year high against the
euro last week, triggering concerns that exporters' revenues
will be under increasing pressure in the coming months. Many
companies have revised their assumed euro exchange rate for
guidance down to 100 yen from 105 yen.
So far, Japan's quarterly results season has been somewhat
weak, although it is still in its early stages.
Of the 28 Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly
earnings, 54 percent failed to meet analysts' forecasts, data
from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. That compared with 60
percent that beat or met expectations in the previous quarter.
Companies with high exposure to Europe such as Canon Inc
have been hit by worries of weakening demand in the
region.
Canon dropped 0.6 percent as the top-traded stock on the
main board, after losing 12.4 percent last week on
disapppointing earnings. The digital camera and printer maker
said after the bell that it would buy back up to 50 billion yen
worth of its own shares.
Fujitsu sank 12.5 percent to its lowest price since October
1979 after posting a 25 billion yen ($318 million) operating
loss for the April-June quarter, prompting JPMorgan to cut its
target price to 420 yen from 550.
Nippon Steel Corp dropped 4.4 percent after
forecasting a net loss for the six months ending in
September.
Social media website operators remained under pressure after
Facebook plunged to a record low on disappointing revenue
last Thursday. DeNA , an e-commerce and mobile phone
games operator, lost 7 percent after dropping 9.7 percent on
Friday.
"With trading so thin it really accentuates the drops," said
Otani of Securities Japan, adding that many investors are
disinclined to trade ahead of the central bank meetings this
week.
Volume on the broader Topix index was at 84 percent
of its 90-day average. The index put on 0.7 percent to 731.74.