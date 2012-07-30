TOKYO, July 31 Japan's Nikkei share average is likely to be trapped in range on Tuesday as investors wait to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve will introduce further stimulus measures, though strong earnings may provide buying opportunities for a few select shares. Market players said that the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,550 and 8,700 on Tuesday, but that it would struggle to pass significant resistance at 8,687.93, the 50-percent retracement of its rally between June 4 and July 4. "It's difficult to make a move before the ECB and FOMC this week, and the strong yen is still quite off-putting," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market analyst at Monex. The Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 8,635.44 on Monday, on speculation that the Fed will introduce further easing measures at its two-day policy meeting beginning later on Tuesday, but Kanayama said it would be difficult to go up further. U.S. stocks also barely moved on Monday, having run out of momentum after their best two-day run this year on expectations of a Fed move, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,620, up 0.1 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,610. Many investors also anticipate the European Central Bank will significantly tweak policy after bank president Mario Draghi said last week that the bank would do "whatever it takes" to save the euro, boosting sentiment in equity markets. Japan is in the thick of the corporate earnings season, which has turned up mixed results as the euro zone debt crisis begins to erode exporters' revenues. Of 42 companies on the Nikkei that have reported so far, 55 percent have met or beaten forecasts. The Nikkei is on track to chalk up a monthly loss on Tuesday, having dropped 4.1 percent since June after a one-month rally powered by domestically oriented stocks ran out of steam. > Wall St dips after year's best 2-day run, Fed eyed > Euro drops vs dlr on caution over Fed, ECB meetings > Prices rise before central bank meetings this week > Gold flat as investors focus on cenbank meetings > Brent slips, economic woes trump lower OPEC output STOCKS TO WATCH -PANASONIC CORP Troubled consumer electronics stalwart Panasonic likely made a group net profit of around 10 billion yen, a marked improvement on the previous year's 30.3 billion yen net loss and its first quarterly profit since October-December 2010, according to the Nikkei business daily. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters estimate Panasonic, which will report results after the bell on Tuesday, will have made an 8.4 billion yen net profit. -KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO Kansai Electric Power Co reported a record 99.5 billion yen group net loss on Monday due to high fuel expenses as the utility struggled to meet electricity demand without any operating nuclear power plants. Kansai Electric Power Co said that it expects to cut its fossil fuel consumption by 2.3 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas this fiscal year after restarting two nuclear reactors. -HITACHI LTD Hitachi posted a better-than-expected quarterly operating profit of 63.6 billion yen ($813 million) on Monday, above the average forecast of 59.5 billion yen by four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company attributed the profit to strong sales in its power and automotive systems business