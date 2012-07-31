By Sophie Knight TOKYO, July 31 Japan's Nikkei share average dipped in early trade on Tuesday as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve will introduce further stimulus measures, and mixed earnings dampened sentiment. Gains for large caps such as Panasonic Corp and Hitachi Ltd on positive earnings or reported earnings were too modest to lend much support to a market in watch-and-see mode ahead of a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting beginning later on Tuesday. The Nikkei lost 0.3 percent to 8,606.94 on Tuesday morning. "On the whole this is a pretty poor earnings season and there seems to be more companies with disappointing results than ones with positive surprises," said Takashi Oba, senior strategist at Okasan Securities. Japan is now in the thick of its corporate earnings season, with 55 percent of the 42 companies on the Nikkei that have reported so far, meeting or beating forecasts. Others have released disappointing results as the euro zone debt crisis begins to erode corporate earnings. Canon Inc was one of those, sinking 7.8 percent last Thursday after cutting its full-year operating profit, citing poor demand in Europe. However, the stock regained 4.2 percent on Tuesday morning after the camera and printer maker said after the market close on Monday that it planned to buy back up to 50 billion yen worth of its own shares, or up to 1.8 percent of all those issued. Panasonic raced up 4.8 percent after the Nikkei business daily said it would likely post a group net profit of slightly more than 10 billion yen, a marked improvement on the previous year's 30.3 billion yen net loss and its first quarterly profit since October-December 2010. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters estimate Panasonic, which will report results after the bell on Tuesday, will have made an 8.4 billion yen net profit. Hitachi firmed 1.3 percent after overshooting market expectations with an operating profit of 63.6 billion yen ($813 million). JPMorgan reiterated its "overweight" rating for the stock, saying in a note: "The company is not immune to the global economic slowdown, but considering that 1Q operating profit also topped management's internal forecast by ¥20 billion, we think the risk of FY2012 earnings falling short of guidance is relatively low." Chubu Electric dropped 5.3 percent to 842 yen, and a 30-year closing low, after Japan's third-biggest utility said there would be a year's delay, until December 2013, in the completion of safety measures needed for the restart of its sole nuclear plant. The utility reported a 12.5 billion yen ($160 million) loss in the last quarter due to high prices for oil and gas as the utility struggled to meet demand after shutting down its Hamaoka nuclear power plant. The broader Topix index dipped 0.1 percent to 731.07. "It's difficult to make a move before the ECB and FOMC this week, and the strong yen is still quite off-putting," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market analyst at Monex. Many investors anticipate the European Central Bank will significantly tweak policy after bank president Mario Draghi said last week that the bank would do "whatever it takes" to save the euro, boosting the Nikkei 1.5 percent last Friday. Despite the gains, the Nikkei is still on track to chalk up a monthly loss on Tuesday, having dropped 4.4 percent so far since June after a one-month rally powered by domestically oriented stocks ran out of steam.