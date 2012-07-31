* Nikkei hovers around 50 pct retracement of June-July rally * Canon regains ground on share buyback * Investors reluctant to move ahead of FOMC, ECB * Chubu Electric on track to hit 30-year low By Sophie Knight TOKYO, July 31 Japan's Nikkei share average firmed at the midday break on Tuesday as end-of-month windowdressing overcame a weak start, while investors waited to see if central banks will make good on hopes for further stimulus measures. A batch of mixed earnings saw gains for companies posting strong profits, such as Hitachi Ltd and Tsugami Corp , countering losses for others who turned in more disappointing results. The Nikkei added 0.5 percent to 8,679.47 by the midday break, briefly stepping above 8,687.93, the 50 percent retracement of its rally between June 4 and July 4. The benchmark is still on track for a monthly loss, having fallen 3.6 percent so far after June's rally powered by domestically oriented stocks ran out of steam. "You usually get a bit of correction at the end of the month as investors try to bump up their portfolios and that's likely what happened this morning," said Masato Futoi, head of cash equity trading at Tokai Tokyo Securities. Canon Inc gained 4.3 percent after the camera and printer maker said on Monday it would buy back up to 50 billion yen of its own shares. That helped it recover somewhat after falling 7.8 percent last Thursday when it cut its full-year operating profit forecast due to wilting demand in Europe. Canon joined several Japanese companies whose earnings have come in below expectations as the euro zone debt crisis begins to erode corporate earnings. "On the whole this is a pretty poor earnings season and there seems to be more companies with disappointing results than ones with positive surprises," said Takashi Oba, senior strategist at Okasan Securities. Although 55 percent of the 42 companies on the Nikkei that have reported so far have met or beaten forecasts, it is lower than the 60 percent that did so in the last quarterly earnings season. Hitachi firmed 2.9 percent after overshooting market expectations with an operating profit of 63.6 billion yen ($813 million). JPMorgan reiterated its "overweight" rating for the stock, saying in a note: "The company is not immune to the global economic slowdown, but considering that 1Q operating profit also topped management's internal forecast by ¥20 billion, we think the risk of FY2012 earnings falling short of guidance is relatively low." Panasonic, meanwhile, raced up 4.8 percent after the Nikkei business daily said it would likely post a group net profit of slightly more than 10 billion yen, a marked improvement on the previous year's 30.3 billion yen net loss and its first quarterly profit since October-December 2010. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters estimate Panasonic, which will report results after the bell on Tuesday, will have made an 8.4 billion yen net profit. Elsewhere, Tsugami Corp rose 3 percent after the machine tool maker reported strong first quarter operating profit of 3.31 billion yen, or 37.6 percent of its full-year forecast. A trader said he expected the second quarter profit to be level with the first quarter earnings. CHUBU FALLS Chubu Electric Power Co Inc slumped 6.4 percent, poised to close at a 30-year low, after Japan's third-biggest utility said there would be a year's delay, until December 2013, in the completion of safety measures needed for the restart of its sole nuclear plant. The utility reported a 12.5 billion yen ($160 million) loss in the last quarter due to high prices for oil and gas as the its struggled to meet demand after shutting down its Hamaoka nuclear power plant. The broader Topix index put on 0.6 percent to 735.75 in moderate trade, with volume at 47 percent of its full 90-day average. Although earnings provided motivation for traders, market watchers said the market was in "wait and see" mode ahead of a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting beginning later on Tuesday, and a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday. "The brokerages are really pretty quiet compared to last week, when there was a lot of basket buying," said Hiroyuki Mutsuro, head of execution support of equities at Mizuho Securities. "Everyone is waiting for the FOMC and ECB, but unless they have a big effect on the exchange rate I don't see it having much impact." Many investors anticipate the European Central Bank will significantly tweak policy after bank president Mario Draghi said last week that the bank would do "whatever it takes" to save the euro.