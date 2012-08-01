TOKYO, Aug 1 Japan's Nikkei share average opened weak and was expected to stay boxed in a range as investors refrain from big moves ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central bank meetings, although earnings-led trading could swing individual stocks. The Nikkei was down 0.9 percent at 8,615.40 after four days of gains, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.8 percent to 730.69.