TOKYO, Aug 2 Japan's Nikkei share average is seen moving sideways on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve deferred extra stimulus measures, disappointing investors hoping for a boost for the flagging U.S. recovery. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,550 and 8,700 on Thursday as investors await a European Central Bank meeting later in the day amid expectations that the bank will take significant policy action to save the euro. "The Fed's lack of action means the hopes for ECB action have intensified," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. "However, the yen weakened slightly against the dollar after the Fed's meeting, which should help Japanese stocks." U.S. stocks sagged overnight after Fed officials described the world's largest economy as "decelerating somewhat" and held back from easing measures, although they said it would "provide additional accommodation as needed" to prop up the U.S. economy. A technical glitch also hindered trading in the United States overnight, but Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,670, up 0.5 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,630. The Nikkei closed down 0.6 percent on Wednesday at 8,641.85 after a slew of companies were heavily punished for poor earnings or for cutting outlooks, while data from China indicated that a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy is continuing. Companies to report April-June quarterly results later on Thursday include Sony Corp, Mitsubishi Corp, troubled chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp and trading company Itochu Corp. Reported earnings for the April-June quarter have been mixed so far, with 49 percent of companies on the Nikkei understepping market expectations, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine, and several cutting full-year guidance due to sluggish sales in China or debt-ridden Europe. That disappointment has driven up hopes that the ECB will take drastic policy action on Thursday to help the euro zone's fiscal issues, perhaps by buying Spanish or Italian bonds to bring down their soaring yields. > Wall St slips after Fed, trading glitch > Dollar jumps as Fed defers stimulus; ECB eyed > Bonds fall after Fed refrains on more aid > Gold falls as Fed disappoints, silver slides > Oil ends up but pares gains after Fed statement STOCKS TO WATCH -SHOWA DENKO Showa Denko cut its operating profit forecast for the year ending March 2013 to 42 billion yen ($538 million) from 48 billion yen after disappointing sales in its petrochemicals segment following the suspension of operations at an ethylene plant earlier this year. -TOYOTA CORP Toyota said on Wednesday it is recalling about 760,00 RAV4 utility vehicles and 18,000 Lexus HS hybrid vehicles in the United States to correct a defect in their rear suspension. -SUMITOMO CORP Sumitomo is to take a 30 percent stake worth $1.4 billion in shale acreage controlled by Devon Energy Corp in the Permian Basin. Sumitomo posted a fall in net profit of 43.8 percent for the April-June quarter compared to the previous year on Wednesday.