TOKYO, Aug 2 Japan's Nikkei share average opened a whisker lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve deferred extra stimulus measures, dashing hopes for a boost for the flagging U.S. recovery, and shifting the focus to the European Central Bank meeting later in the day. The Nikkei was down 0.1 percent at 8,636.23 while the broader Topix was flat at 729.95.