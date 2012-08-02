* Ibiden jumps 6.9 pct on share buyback * Battered stocks recover ground * Fed statement softens yen slightly, lending support By Sophie Knight TOKYO, Aug 2 Japan's Nikkei share average steadied on Thursday morning as hopes for firm action from the European Central Bank to save the euro outweighed disappointment at the U.S. Federal Reserve deferring extra stimulus measures. Supporting the market as the most-traded stock on the main board was Toyota Motor Co, which gained 4.2 percent after reports that it would increase global production by about 300,000 units and U.S. sales data came in strong. The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 8,701.42, while the broader Topix advanced 1 percent to 737.01. "Today the earnings results aren't hitting the market as hard as yesterday - some companies are still dropping but not so violently," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst of equity research at Mizuho Securities. Ibiden Corp Co Ltd 4062.T> jumped 6.9 percent after the printed circuit board maker said it would buy back up to 5 million or 3.3 percent of its own shares, offsetting an 80 percent cut in its net profit forecast for the half year to September due to a stronger-than-expected yen. A slightly weaker yen after the dollar rallied on the Fed's statement made Japanese stocks more attractive on Thursday morning, while market analysts said a policy change from the European Central Bank could soften the yen against the euro, which hit an 11-1/2 year low against the Japanese currency last week. "The problem is that even if the ECB do something, I don't think there will be anything extremely surprising," Miura said. "I think there's actually a risk of a sell-off happening if they don't do something big." Investors are hoping that the ECB will start buying Spanish and Italian bonds to lower the debt-ridden countries' borrowing costs, but German opposition to the plan might prevent that measure, restricting the ECB to a more modest proposal. Some firms continued their descent after being battered on Wednesday for undershooting earnings expectations. Komatsu Ltd was down 0.2 percent, having lost 7.1 percent in the previous session after cutting its full-year profit forecast to reflect slowing demand in China. Short-covering helped other battered stocks recover some ground, with Seiko Epson Corp lifting 1.9 percent off Wednesday's lifetime low and Sumitomo Heavy Industries gaining 1.9 percent after stooping 14.8 percent to a 40-month low in the previous session. Olympus Corp also recovered 2.7 percent after sagging 6.8 percent on Wednesday after the optronics maker said it may have broken a U.S. bribery law, while shareholder Terumo Corp said it would sue for lost value from Olympus's accounting scandal last year. Elsewhere, Astellas Pharmacy rose 2.5 percent after the drugmaker's quarterly operating profit ended June came in above market expectations, prompting Goldman Sachs to raise its 12-month price target to 3,530 yen from 3,510.