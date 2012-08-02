* Battered stocks recover ground
* Ibiden jumps 7.6 pct on share buyback
* Hopes for ECB action after Fed holds pat
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Aug 2 Japan's Nikkei share average
steadied on Thursday morning as investors picked up battered
stocks, while hopes for policy action from the European Central
Bank lent support despite the U.S. Federal Reserve deferring
further easing.
Shares that suffered steep losses on Wednesday due to
disappointing earnings or forecasts recovered somewhat, with
Seiko Epson Corp rising 1.1 percent off the previous
day's lifetime low, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries up
2.6 percent after tumbling nearly 15 percent.
Toyota Motor Co also supported the market as the
most-traded stock on the main board, rising 3.3 percent after
reports that it will increase global production by about 300,000
units, and in the wake of strong U.S. sales data.
The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 8,669.54 after
meeting resistance around 8,687.93, the 50 percent retracement
of its rally between June 4 and July 4.
"Today the earnings results aren't hitting the market as
hard as yesterday - some companies are still dropping but not so
violently," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst of
equity research at Mizuho Securities.
Kyocera Corp climbed 6.7 percent to a two-week high
as investors anticipated stronger growth in its solar business
from the second quarter, despite a first-quarter operating loss
caused by extrordinary losses at subsidiary AVX.
Also in favour was Ibiden Corp Co Ltd, which jumped
7.6 percent after the printed circuit board maker said it would
buy back up to 5 million or 3.3 percent of its own shares,
offsetting an 80 percent cut in its net profit forecast for the
half year to September due to a stronger-than-expected yen.
However, some firms continued their descent after being
heavily sold on Wednesday, including Komatsu Ltd, which
fell 0.4 percent to add to a 7.1 percent loss incurred after
cutting its profit forecast to reflect slowing demand in China.
"A lot of people had high hopes for Komatsu as it tends to
do okay even when other manufacturers are flailing," said Yuuki
Sakurai, CEO of Fukoku Capital Management. "Despite the
disappointment about the downturn in China they still extended
sales in other markets so I think they're oversold."
Japan's earning season has been hit by signs of slower
growth in China and the U.S., as well as a dip in demand in the
debt-ridden euro zone.
That has increased hopes for further easing measures from
central banks. The Fed disappointed on Wednesday by holding back
on easing, although it said it would "provide additional
accommodation as needed" to prop up the U.S. economy, which it
described as "decelerating somewhat".
Investors are now pinning their hopes on the ECB to act,
perhaps by buying Spanish and Italian bonds to lower the
debt-ridden countries' borrowing costs, although German
opposition might restrict the bank to a more modest proposal.
"The problem is that even if the ECB do something, I don't
think there will be anything extremely surprising," Miura of
Mizuho Securities said. "I think there's actually a risk of a
sell-off happening if they don't do something big."
The broader Topix index rose 0.7 percent to 734.81.