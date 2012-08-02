TOKYO, Aug 3 Japan's Nikkei share average is set
to open lower on Friday as investors were disappointed that
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi did not match his last
week's pledge to do whatever it takes to defend the euro with
immediate action.
Draghi indicated after the ECB policy meeting that any
intervention would not come before September - and only if
governments activated the euro zone's bail-out funds to join the
ECB in buying bonds.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,500 and
8,600, strategists said. The benchmark inched up 0.1 percent on
Thursday to 8,653.18, meeting resistance at 8,687.93, the 50
percent retracement of its rally from June 4 to July 4.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,565 on
Thursday, down 0.8 percent from the Osaka close of
8,630.
"The market was disappointed because there was no concrete
plan but Draghi never said they wouldn't buy Spanish bonds ...
Therefore, we can expect more concrete action will be announced
by the ECB in the future," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist
at Monex Inc.
"The market will fall today but it will not be a serious
decline," he said, adding that many investors were also likely
to hug the sidelines ahead of the U.S. non-farm payroll data
later on Friday.
Economists in a Reuters survey forecast 100,000 jobs were
created in July compared with 80,000 jobs in June, while the
unemployment rate is expected to remain at June's level of 8.2
percent.
On Thursday, the broader Topix index added 0.4
percent to 732.98. The index has fallen 6.3 percent since
hitting a two-month high on July 4 due to concerns over a
deepening euro zone debt crisis, spluttering growth in the
United States and China, and weaker company earnings.
Fifty-five percent of the 111 Nikkei companies that have so
far reported quarterly earnings missed market expectations,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. That compared with 40
percent in the previous quarterly earnings season.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SONY CORP
Sony slashed its forecast for 2012/13 operating profit and
lowered its sales expectations for key products including its
handheld PSP and PS Vita devices as new boss Kazuo Hirai battles
to revive the fortunes of the electronics maker.
--SHARP CORP
Sharp, which posted its worst net loss in a century in the
last financial year, reported a first-quarter loss as waning TV
demand and an overcapacity at its main liquid crystal display
plant continued to weigh on earnings.
Separately, the company will start shipping screens destined
for a new Apple iPhone that is widely expected to be released in
October ahead of the pre-Christmas shopping season.
--NOMURA HOLDINGS
Japan's financial regulator will order Nomura on Friday to
bolster internal controls, sources with knowledge of the matter
said, marking the lightest penalty possible in the wake of an
insider trading scandal involving the brokerage.
--RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORP
The Japanese chipmaker forecast a massive net loss of 150
billion yen for the year to March 2013, as it fights for
survival in the face of sinking chip prices and aggressive
overseas rivals.