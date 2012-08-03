* Sharp slumps 27.7 pct, set for lowest close since 1976 * Sony sags 7.1 pct, on track lowest close since 1980 * Fast Retailing up as July same-store sales beat expectations By Dominic Lau TOKYO, Aug 3 Japan's Nikkei share average shed 1.1 percent in early trade on Friday after investors were disappointed that European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi did not match with immediate action his pledge last week to do whatever needed to defend the euro. Steep losses on Sharp Corp and Sony Corp, after they both disappointed with heavy quarterly losses and cut in their full-year earnings outlook, also weighed on the market. The Nikkei was down 94.95 points at 8,558.23, breaking below 8,581.97, the 61.8 percent retracement of its rally from June 4 to July 4. "This is all on the back of the ECB overnight, and you've got the U.S. jobs figures coming out later on today. People are more worried that the figures would come out not too bad, which means they will force off QE a little bit longer," a senior dealer at a European brokerage said. "You have also got some rather ugly results out as well." The Nikkei has fallen 6.3 percent since hitting a two-month high on July 4 due to concerns over a deepening euro zone debt crisis, spluttering growth in the United States and China, and weaker company earnings. Fifty-five percent of the 111 Nikkei companies that have so far reported quarterly earnings missed market expectations, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. That compared with 40 percent in the previous quarterly earnings season. Sharp slumped 27.7 percent to 193 yen. JPMorgan downgraded the company to "underweight" from "overweight" and slashed its price target to 143 yen from 550. "Depending on economic developments in China and Europe, we still see some downside risk in management's revised guidance ... we believe Sharp's alliance with Hon Hai Precision, although likely to lift volumes and market share somewhat, will probably not improve Sharp's profitability significantly in the near term," JPMorgan said in a note to clients. Sharp was the most-traded stock on the main board by turnover, while rival Sony, down 7.1 percent to 896 yen, was the second-most traded. If Sharp were to finish the day with the current loss, it would be the lowest closing level since 1976, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream, while Sony was on track for its lowest closing level since 1980. Gains in Fast Retailing lent some support to the market. The operator of Uniqlo fashion chain climbed 2.9 percent as its July same-store sales of a 2 percent decline was better than what the market had expected. The broader Topix index lost 1.3 percent to 723.49. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast 100,000 jobs were created in July in the United States compared with 80,000 jobs in June, while the unemployment rate is expected to remain at June's level of 8.2 percent.