* Sharp slumps 29.6 pct, set for lowest close since 1976 * Sony sags 8.5 pct, on track for lowest close since 1980 * Fast Retailing up as July same-store sales beat expectations By Dominic Lau TOKYO, Aug 3 Japan's Nikkei average fell on Friday as ECB chief Mario Draghi disappointed investors by offering mo immediate action to defend euro, with quarterly losses from Sharp and Sony adding to the gloom. Both Sharp Corp and Sony Corp were heading for their lowest closing level in more than three decades following the heavy losses and cuts in their full-year earnings outlook. Sharp plunged nearly 30 percent while Sony tumbled close to 9 percent. The Nikkei dropped 1.6 percent to 8,513.20, breaking below 8,581.97, t he 61.8 percent retracement of its rally from June 4 to July 4. "This is all on the back of the ECB overnight, and you've got the U.S. jobs figures coming out later on today. People are more worried that the figures would come out not too bad, which means they will force off QE a little bit longer," a senior dealer at a European brokerage said. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast 100,000 jobs were created in July in the United States compared with 80,000 jobs in June, while the unemployment rate is expected to remain at June's level of 8.2 percent. "You have also got some rather ugly results out as well," the trader said. Since hitting a two-month high on July 4, the Nikkei has fallen 6.8 percent due to concerns over a deepening euro zone debt crisis, sputtering growth in the United States and China, and weaker company earnings. Fifty-five percent of the 111 Nikkei companies that have so far reported quarterly earnings missed market expectations, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. That compared with 40 percent in the previous quarterly earnings season. Sharp slumped to 188 yen. JPMorgan downgraded the company to "underweight" from "overweight" and slashed its price target to 143 yen from 550. "Depending on economic developments in China and Europe, we still see some downside risk in management's revised guidance ... we believe Sharp's alliance with Hon Hai Precision, although likely to lift volumes and market share somewhat, will probably not improve Sharp's profitability significantly in the near term," JPMorgan said in a note to clients. Sharp was the most-traded stock on the main board by turnover, while rival Sony was the third-most traded. "NO CATALYST TO BUY SHARP, SONY" "There is no catalyst to buy both Sharp and Sony. In terms of Sony, the gaming business, LCD TV and mobile phone are losing their competitiveness ... They have to restructure and take the massive burden of restructuring cost," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management. "Sharp is much more miserable." However, it was difficult to short Sharp, as 73.61 percent of the stock that is available to be borrowed went out on loan as of Aug 1, up from 66.04 percent on July 25, according to data provider Markit. If Sharp were to finish the day with the current loss, it would be the lowest closing level since 1976, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream, while Sony was on track for its lowest closing level since 1980. Apart from Sony and Sharp, Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd also disappointed investors after it cut its full-year sales forecast by 5 percent due to declining demand in Europe and "significantly worse-than-expected" market conditions in the first quarter. The stock sank 12.9 percent. Gains in Fast Retailing lent some support to the market. The operator of Uniqlo fashion chain climbed 3.3 percent as its July same-store sales of a 2 percent decline was better than what the market had expected. Bayview's Sakuma said he would mainly focus on small- and mid-cap companies focused on domestic economy. "In contrast to foreign economies, Japan's economy is very solid, very strong. Domesticaly-focused stocks are very strong, and outperforming the market. I think this trend will continue for the next couple of months," he said. The broader Topix index lost 1.8 percent to 720.18. Trading volume on the Topix was robust, at 53 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days.