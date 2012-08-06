* Carmakers boosted by Toyota results, soft yen
* Sharp extends losses, Hon Hai drops obligations
* Risk appetite improves on U.S. jobs report
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Aug 6 Japan's Nikkei share average jumped
2 percent to post its biggest one-day gain in more than 3 months
on Monday, buoyed by solid U.S. jobs data and strong earnings
for Toyota Motor Co that provided reassurance amid a
poor earnings season.
Bargain-hunting for stocks that have been punished for
posting poor results also propped up the market, with Komatsu
Ltd and Fanuc Corp recovering after both slid
more than 8 percent last week.
Major exporters also fared well from a softer yen, with
demand for the safe-haven currency falling on Friday as risk
appetite improved on data showing U.S. employers hired the most
workers in five months in July, beating expectations.
The Nikkei rose to 8,726.29, but stopped short of
strong resistance around 8,741, its 25-day moving average.
"Risk aversion is lifting but the gains we're seeing are
mostly driven by short-covering and exporters are still largely
in a bad way, as the earnings showed," said Yoshihiro Ito, chief
strategist at Okasan Online Securities.
Japan's quarterly earnings season, which trundles on this
week, has seen a host of companies cut their profit outlooks due
to slowing demand in debt-ridden Europe and the United States
and China, where growth is slowing.
Some stocks were heavily targeted after hopes of stimulus
from central banks, which had offset pessimism about slowing
growth early last week, were dashed when the U.S. Federal
Reserve and the European Central Bank held back from changing
policy.
"The market had taken such a long time to catch up to what
the economy was telling economists that they've actually now
gone beyond that and started to forecast very weak outcomes
which have not actually transpired," said Stefan Worrall,
director of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
Some stocks continued to take a hammering, with Nippon Sheet
Glass Co Ltd shedding a further 6.7 a fter skidding 14.3
percent on Friday, when it cut its full-year forecast because of
"significantly worse-than-expected" market conditions.
Sharp Corp's woes also continued as it shed 5.7
percent after Taiwanese shareholder Hon Hai Precision Industry
said it did not need to honour a March agreement to
invest in Sharp "due to the volatility of the share price".
Sharp's stock plummeted 28 percent on Friday after the
company shocked investors by revising its full-year outlook to a
massive operating loss.
However, the market was propped up by investors returning to
buy companies that were oversold last week.
Honda, which fell 5.7 percent on Wednesday after investors
were disappointed with its U.S. quarterly sales, recovered 2.8
percent, helped by the softer yen.
Industrial robot firm Fanuc Corp rebounded 4.9 percent,
while construction machine maker Komatsu Ltd rose 1.6 percent.
Toyota, meanwhile, rose 2.5 percent after posting its
largest quarterly operating profit for four years in
April-to-June, while the company hiked its full-year sales
target on strong U.S. and domestic demand.
WARINESS REMAINS
While risk sentiment appeared much improved, with the mining
sub-index of the Topix up 3.9 percent and the securities
sub-index just behind with an advance of 3.1 percent,
some investors were still wary.
"The uncertainty and negative factors that hurt stocks last
week are still lurking, so I think that gains will be limited,"
said Hideyuki Fukunaga, CEO at Investrust.
Market players are now eyeing a raft of important Chinese
data and the conclusion of a Bank of Japan policy meeting, both
due on Thursday.
"If the Chinese data comes out positive then we might see a
reversal of the losses suffered last week after all the central
banks disappointed by not introducing further easing," Fukunaga
said.
"I think it needs more volume to break through its 25-day
moving average, though, and I don't think it will come through."
The broader Topix rose 1.6 percent to 735.73 in
moderate trade, with volume at 84.6 percent of its 90-day
average.