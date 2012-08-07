BRIEF-Vibrant Global Capital says Siddhartha Bhaiya acquires 23.34 pct stake in co
* Says Siddhartha Bhaiya acquires 23.34 percent stake in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Aug 7 The Nikkei share average steadied in early trade on Tuesday after the previous session's sharp rally and ahead of this week's Bank of Japan policy meeting and a slew of economic data from China, Japan's largest export market. The Nikkei dipped 0.06 percent to 8,720.70, holding below its 25-day moving average at 8,730.58. The broader Topix was flat at 735.63.
* Says has issued an aggregate 47.4 million shares at issue price of INR 94.70 per share to Tamarind Capital Source text - (http://bit.ly/2szkhQB) Further company coverage: