BRIEF-Vibrant Global Capital says Siddhartha Bhaiya acquires 23.34 pct stake in co
* Says Siddhartha Bhaiya acquires 23.34 percent stake in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Aug 7 The Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, extending the previous session's sharp rally and in step with global markets' overnight gains as investors continued to adjust positions at the end of Japan's earnings season. The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 8,803.31 while the broader Topix advanced 1.1 percent to 743.70.
* Says has issued an aggregate 47.4 million shares at issue price of INR 94.70 per share to Tamarind Capital Source text - (http://bit.ly/2szkhQB) Further company coverage: