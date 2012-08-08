TOKYO, Aug 8 Japan's Nikkei average rose for a third day in a row on Wednesday, powered by exporters, as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank will provide more stimulus boosted risk appetite. The Nikkei climbed 1.4 percent to 8,923.42, breaking above the 75-day moving average at 8,807.78 and setting its sight on the 200-day moving average at 8,955.67. The broader Topix was up 1.2 percent at 752.70.