* Exporters gain on weaker yen, stimulus hope from Fed, ECB
* Sharp rebounds; Hon Hai remains committed to investment
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Aug 8 Japan's Nikkei average rose for a
third day to test the psychological 9,000 level on Wednesday,
powered by exporters' hopes for a new round of stimulus from
central banks, while shares in struggling TV maker Sharp Corp
recovered slightly.
The "risk-on" mood among investors, prompted by comments
from a top Fed official, strengthened the dollar and the euro
against the yen, giving a further fillip to Japanese exporters.
The Nikkei climbed 1.6 percent to 8,946.65 after the
morning session, breaking above the 75-day moving average and
setting its sights on the 200-day moving average at 8,956, after
rallying 2.9 percent in the previous two sessions. The last time
the benchmark was at 9,000-mark was in early July.
"The bad news seems to be priced in now. People are covering
their shorts. People are going for names that they think are
oversold," a trader at a foreign bank said. "People are now
looking for quality names with high margins, like Fanuc, which
is actually quite strong today."
"Shorts here are very dangerous. People are afraid that
they'll get taken out by being too greedy and are covering their
shorts. I don't see long buying. The longs I see are more into
high dividend names."
Exporters Nissan Motor Co, Honda Motor Co
and Fanuc Corp, an industrial robot maker, were in
demand, rising between 1.7 and 3.1 percent.
Another dealer said some investors were picking up Nikkei
call options with December expiry at 9,000,
betting on the market pushing past this level.
Sharp Corp climbed as much as 8.7 percent,
rebounding from a 32 percent slide in two sessions after it
reported a first-quarter loss and revised its forecast to a
full-year operating loss of 100 billion yen ($1.27 billion),
from a previously estimated 20 billion yen operating profit.
Short interest in Sharp remained high, with 75.59 percent of
its stock that is available to be borrowed out on loan as of Aug
6, according to data provider Markit, up from 73.70 percent on
Aug 2 when it reported the results after the market close.
Nikon Corp advanced 2.9 percent after the Nikkei
business newspaper reported that Intel Corp would
shoulder tens of billions of yen in costs for the company to
develop next-generation 450mm semiconductor wafers with a view
to commercialising the product by 2018.
"Japanese equities are undervalued. They are certainly cheap
but there is no catalyst for a stronger performance for Japanese
shares in terms of domestic economy," said Andrew Pease, chief
investment strategist of Asia Pacific at Russell Investments.
According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, Japan's Topix index
carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings of 10.7 versus a
10-year average of 16.7. The U.S. S&P 500 had a 12-month
forward P/E of 12.2.
PIONEER, DAINIPPON SCREEN PRESSURED
Pioneer Corp and Dainippon Screen Manufacturing Co
Ltd, however, were battered after they both slashed
their earnings guidance.
Dainippon Screen sagged 4.1 percent after the precision
machinery maker cut its operating profit forecast for the year
ending March 2013 by 77 percent, saying chipmakers and some
foundries in the semiconductor industry had cut capital
investment further due to slowing global growth.
Pioneer revised down its full-year operating profit by 17.7
percent to reflect the stronger yen against the euro this year
and falling sales of optical disc drive-related products. The
stock was down 2.8 percent after falling as much as 9.7 percent.
Japanese company earnings have been relatively weak so far
this quarterly reporting season, with 53 percent of the 135
Nikkei companies missing market expectations, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine showed.
That compared with 40 percent misses in the previous
quarterly earnings season.
The broader Topix advanced 1.3 percent to 752.99.
Trading volume on the Topix was relatively strong after the
morning session, at 57 percent of its full daily average for the
past 90 days.
The index is down 3.7 percent since hitting a two-month high
on July 4 on concern over a deepening euro zone debt crisis and
sluggish global growth, but is still 3.3 percent so far this
year.
Boston Fed Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Tuesday
that the Fed should launch another bond-buying programme of
whatever size and duration needed to get the economy back on its
feet, signalling support from some U.S. policymakers for
aggressive steps to boost the flagging economy.