TOKYO, Aug 8 Japan's Nikkei average rose for a third day on Wednesday on fresh hopes of further stimulus from central banks, but pared gains after brushing close to the psychologically key 9,000 level as investors wavered ahead of Friday's options settlement. The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 8,881.16 while the broader Topix climbed 0.3 percent to 745.64.