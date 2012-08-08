* Investors eye 9,000 level for Friday option settlement
* Exporters gain on weaker yen, stimulus hope from Fed, ECB
* Sharp rebounds; Hon Hai remains committed to investment
* Trading volume on Topix hits 2-month high
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Aug 8 Japan's Nikkei average rose for a
third day on Wednesday on fresh hopes of further stimulus from
central banks, but pared gains after brushing close to the
psychologically key 9,000 level ahead of Friday's options
settlement.
Struggling TV maker Sharp Corp limped up 2.7
p ercent after taking a bruising last week, having lost 28
percent on Friday alone after revising its full-year guidance to
reflect a massive operating loss.
Early trading was brisk and "risk-on" after a top Fed
official appeared to support more U.S. stimulus, which
strengthened the dollar and yen against the yen to award a
further fillip to Japanese exporters.
The Nikkei closed up 0.9 percent to 8,881.16, managing to
break above its 75-day moving average. However, it retreated
from its 200-day moving average of 8,955.47 after breaking
through it to reach 8,962.95 in the morning. The last time the
benchmark index was at the 9,000 level was in early July.
"Some investors were gunning for 9,000 as a strike price for
the options SQ after European and U.S. stocks rose overnight,
but that momentum petered out," said Takashi Oba, senior
strategist at Okasan Securities, referring to Friday's "options
special quotation," or the montly settlement of a slew of
derivatives.
On a more long-term scale, a dealer said some investors were
picking up Nikkei call options with a December expiry at 9,000
, betting on the market pushing past this level.
Oba said the broader Topix's less impressive
performance -- with a gain of just 0 .3 percent -- was evidence
that traders were attempting to push the Nikkei share average up
for the monthly event amid wider uncertainty.
Investors continued to punish companies for bad guidance,
with chipmaker Dainippon Screen MFG Co Ltd dropping 8.9
percent and Pioneer Corp shedding 7 percent after both
firms cut their earnings outlooks on falling demand and a strong
yen.
Japanese company earnings have been relatively weak so far
this quarterly reporting season, with 53 percent of the 135
Nikkei companies missing market expectations compared to 40
percent last season, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed.
Helped by a softer yen, exporters Nissan Motor Co,
Honda Motor Co and Fanuc Corp, an industrial
robot maker, were in demand, rising between 1.3 and 1.4 percent.
"The bad news seems to be priced in now. People are covering
their shorts...(and) going for names that they think are
oversold," a trader at a foreign bank said. "People are now
looking for quality names with high margins, like Fanuc, which
is actually quite strong today."
"Shorts here are very dangerous. People are afraid that
they'll get taken out by being too greedy and are covering their
shorts. I don't see long buying. The longs I see are more into
high dividend names."
Although short-covering propelled Sharp up as much as 8.7
percent during the session, short interest in the troubled
company remained high after it reported a first-quarter loss and
revised its forecast to a full-year operating loss of 100
billion yen ($1.27 billion), from a previously estimated 20
billion yen operating profit.
Some 75.59 percent of its stock that is available to be
borrowed out on loan as of Aug 6, according to data provider
Markit, up from 73.70 percent on Aug 2 when it reported the
results after the market close.
Nikon Corp, which is due to report after
Wednesday's close, advanced 2.6 percent after the Nikkei
business newspaper reported that Intel Corp would
shoulder tens of billions of yen in costs for the company to
develop next-generation 450mm semiconductor wafers with a view
to commercialising the product by 2018.
Competitor Canon Inc sagged 2.7 percent, however,
as investors eyed the end of its share buyback programme, its
second in two months. The programme was announced days after
Canon cut its full-year operating outlook by 13 percent, blaming
the euro zone crisis for hurting sales.
"Japanese equities are undervalued. They are certainly cheap
but there is no catalyst for a stronger performance for Japanese
shares in terms of the domestic economy," said Andrew Pease,
chief investment strategist of Asia Pacific at Russell
Investments.
According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, Japan's Topix index
carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings of 10.7 versus a
10-year average of 16.7. The U.S. S&P 500 had a 12-month
forward P/E of 12.2.
On Wednesday the Topix inched up to 745.64 as the
number of shares changing hands on the board hit a two-month
high of 2.1 billion, the most since June 8.
The Nikkei is 1.5 percent down since hitting a two-month
high on July 4 on concern over a deepening euro zone debt crisis
and sluggish global growth, but is still up 5 percent so far on
the year.
"Seeing these gains makes me quite nervous because the
market seems quite fickle; the global situation hasn't actually
really changed and yet it's rallying," said Yoshihiko Tabei,
chief analyst at Kazaka Securities.
In a sign that top policyholder support the U.S. taking more
aggressive steps to boost the flagging economy, Boston Fed Bank
President Eric Rosengren said on Tuesday that the Fed should
launch another bond-buying programme of whatever size and
duration needed to get the economy back on its feet.