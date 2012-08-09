* Nikon punished for cutting full-year forecast
* China data anticipated; monetary easing off the table
* BOJ seen standing pat on policy
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Aug 9 Japan's Nikkei share average
seesawed on Thursday morning, as momentum from a three-day rally
petered out and as investors waited for a raft of economic data
from China to see if the slowdown there has bottomed out.
Nikon Corp fell as much as 11.8 percent to a
six-month low after the camera maker unexpectedly cut its
full-year forecast, blaming a strong yen for eroding export
revenue.
Investors also eyed the conclusion of a two-day Bank of Japan
meeting, although few policy changes are expected after the U.S.
Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank held fire last
week.
The Nikkei edged up 0.3 percent to 8,909.71 after
repeatedly dropping into negative territory as traders angled
for Friday's settlement of a slew of options, known as a
'special quotation'.
"Depending on what comes out of China and from the BOJ
today, investors will be aiming at 9,000, 8,750 or even 8,500,"
said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten
Securities.
"If it looks like China's slowdown has stopped accelerating
then we should see broad gains, with trading houses, shippers
and construction companies benefiting in particular."
Other investors say that disappointing data could spark
hopes for policy changes to tackle the slowdown.
"Although I think hopes for monetary easing from China have
been crushed, there is a chance they could tweat fiscal policy,"
said Hisao Matsuura, vice president of equity strategy at Nomura
Securities.
Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd, a
barometer of the strength of the Chinese economy due to its
dependence on the country's market, inched up just 0.1 percent
before the data.
Oki Electric Industry suffered a sharp fall of 35.2
percent to a six-month low after the telecommunications
equipment maker said on Wednesday that it had discovered
inappropriate accounting practices at its Spanish subsidiary Oki
Systems Iberica, which could result in losses of about 8 billion
yen ($100 million) extending over several years.
Nikon was down 7.7 percent by mid-morning after cutting its
operating profit guidance by 5.6 percent to 85 billion yen.
JPMorgan reaffirmed its target price of 3,200 yen and
"overweight rating," saying Nikon likely cut guidance to hedge
against potentially poor results in the second half of the year
due to slowing global demand.
"Historically, Nikon has tended to fully discount potential
risks and underestimate the impact of positive factors,"
JPMorgan analyst Hisashi Moriyama wrote in a note, saying that
while sales of SLR cameras are projected to rise, the company
has forecast a 20 billion yen decrease in total sales.
"We think this is because management is reflecting
macroeconomic risks in its price assumptions," Moriyama added.
The result is the latest disappointment in a weak quarterly
earnings season, with 53 percent of the 138 Nikkei companies
having undershot market expectations, compared with 40 percent
in previous quarterly earnings, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine showed.
However, the Nikkei gained 3.8 percent between Monday and
Wednesday this week as fresh hopes for further stimulus from the
U.S. emerged and global equity markets rallied, with a softer
yen against the dollar and euro lending support.
However, the benchmark index is still 2.1 percent down from
a two-month high hit on July 4.
The broader Topix index edged up 0.1 percent to
746.36.