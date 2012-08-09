* Nikon punished for cutting full-year forecast * China data anticipated; monetary easing off the table * BOJ seen standing pat on policy By Sophie Knight TOKYO, Aug 9 Japan's Nikkei share average seesawed on Thursday morning, as momentum from a three-day rally petered out and as investors waited for a raft of economic data from China to see if the slowdown there has bottomed out. Nikon Corp fell as much as 11.8 percent to a six-month low after the camera maker unexpectedly cut its full-year forecast, blaming a strong yen for eroding export revenue. Investors also eyed the conclusion of a two-day Bank of Japan meeting, although few policy changes are expected after the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank held fire last week. The Nikkei edged up 0.3 percent to 8,909.71 after repeatedly dropping into negative territory as traders angled for Friday's settlement of a slew of options, known as a 'special quotation'. "Depending on what comes out of China and from the BOJ today, investors will be aiming at 9,000, 8,750 or even 8,500," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. "If it looks like China's slowdown has stopped accelerating then we should see broad gains, with trading houses, shippers and construction companies benefiting in particular." Other investors say that disappointing data could spark hopes for policy changes to tackle the slowdown. "Although I think hopes for monetary easing from China have been crushed, there is a chance they could tweat fiscal policy," said Hisao Matsuura, vice president of equity strategy at Nomura Securities. Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd, a barometer of the strength of the Chinese economy due to its dependence on the country's market, inched up just 0.1 percent before the data. Oki Electric Industry suffered a sharp fall of 35.2 percent to a six-month low after the telecommunications equipment maker said on Wednesday that it had discovered inappropriate accounting practices at its Spanish subsidiary Oki Systems Iberica, which could result in losses of about 8 billion yen ($100 million) extending over several years. Nikon was down 7.7 percent by mid-morning after cutting its operating profit guidance by 5.6 percent to 85 billion yen. JPMorgan reaffirmed its target price of 3,200 yen and "overweight rating," saying Nikon likely cut guidance to hedge against potentially poor results in the second half of the year due to slowing global demand. "Historically, Nikon has tended to fully discount potential risks and underestimate the impact of positive factors," JPMorgan analyst Hisashi Moriyama wrote in a note, saying that while sales of SLR cameras are projected to rise, the company has forecast a 20 billion yen decrease in total sales. "We think this is because management is reflecting macroeconomic risks in its price assumptions," Moriyama added. The result is the latest disappointment in a weak quarterly earnings season, with 53 percent of the 138 Nikkei companies having undershot market expectations, compared with 40 percent in previous quarterly earnings, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. However, the Nikkei gained 3.8 percent between Monday and Wednesday this week as fresh hopes for further stimulus from the U.S. emerged and global equity markets rallied, with a softer yen against the dollar and euro lending support. However, the benchmark index is still 2.1 percent down from a two-month high hit on July 4. The broader Topix index edged up 0.1 percent to 746.36.