* Nikon tumbles after cutting full-year forecast
* China data mixed, hopes for c.bank easing intact
* BOJ stands pat on policy
* Oki Electric Industry sinks 33 percent
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Aug 9 Japan's Nikkei share average inched
upwards on Thursday morning after mixed data from China kept
hopes alive for policy action to tackle the slowdown in the
world's second-largest economy and Japan's biggest export
market.
Nikon Corp fell as much as 11.8 percent to a
six-month low after the camera maker unexpectedly cut its
full-year earnings forecast, blaming a strong yen for eroding
export revenue.
The Bank of Japan also held fire on extra monetary easing
steps during the midday trading break, and kept its economic
outlook the same, saying that Japan's economy was starting to
pick up moderately.
The Nikkei crept up 0.4 percent to 8,918.94, staying
above its 75-day moving average at 8,798.68 but stopping short
of its 200-day moving average at 8,956.20.
After seesawing in early trade the benchmark index put in a
modest gain after China said its annual rate of consumer price
inflation fell to a 30-month low of 1.8 percent in July, down
from June's 2.2 percent increase, but a whisker above consensus
market forecasts for a 1.7 percent rise.
Producer prices also fell more than expected in July, while
the consumer price index rose 1.8 percent, a big pullback from
last July's three-year high of 6.5 percent, bolstering hopes for
easing moves from China's central bank to stimulate growth.
"There's now a very high chance that China will come up with
a new economic policy this year," said Makoto Kikuchi, chief
executive of Myojo Asset Management Japan, contrary to those who
believe that an imminent leadership changeover will prevent any
significant political shift.
"They have already exhausted investment into infrastructure
but increasing consumer credit is still on the table, although
too much would exacerbate Chinese banks' amount of bad debt."
Kikuchi added.
Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd, often
used as a barometer of the strength of the Chinese economy due
to its dependence on the country's market, was down 0.1 percent.
Traders are also angling for Friday's settlement of a slew
of options, known as a 'special quotation'.
"I think the three levels people are aiming at are 8,500,
8,750 and 9,000," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst
at Rakuten Securities. "The yen is relatively soft today which
will help, and sentiment isn't all that bad, so it's more likely
to be the latter two."
Gains were curbed, however, as Nikon sagged 8.1 percent as
the most-traded share on the main board, after cutting its
operating profit guidance by 5.6 percent to 85 billion yen.
JPMorgan reaffirmed its target price of 3,200 yen and
"overweight rating", saying Nikon likely cut guidance to hedge
against potentially poor results in the second half of the year
due to slowing global demand.
"Historically, Nikon has tended to fully discount potential
risks and underestimate the impact of positive factors,"
JPMorgan analyst Hisashi Moriyama wrote in a note, saying that
while sales of SLR cameras were projected to rise, the company
had forecast a 20 billion yen decrease in total sales.
"We think this is because management is reflecting
macroeconomic risks in its price assumptions," Moriyama added.
The result is the latest disappointment in a weak quarterly
earnings season, with 53 percent of the 138 Nikkei companies
having undershot market expectations, compared with 40 percent
in previous quarterly earnings, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine showed.
Sanken Electric Co Ltd also suffered a 7 percent
drop to a two-month low after it said orders were dropping at
its U.S. subsidiary and that Chinese demand for fan motors had
stagnated, even though its results for the April-June quarter
were in line with guidance.
Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd suffered a sharp fall
of 32.8 percent after the telecommunications equipment maker
said it had discovered inappropriate accounting practices at its
Spanish subsidiary Oki Systems Iberica, which could result in
losses of about 8 billion yen ($100 million) over several years.
The Nikkei is up 4.3 percent on the week, propelled by fresh
hopes for further stimulus from the United States and as global
equity markets have rallied, while a softer yen against the
dollar and euro has lent support.
However, the benchmark index is still 2 percent down from a
two-month high hit on July 4.
The broader Topix index edged up 0.2 percent to
747.32 in moderate trade, with volume at 55.2 percent of its
full-day average for the last 90 days.