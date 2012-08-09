* Nikon tumbles after cutting full-year forecast
* China data mixed, hopes for c.bank easing intact
* BOJ stands pat on policy
* Oki Electric Industry sinks 33 percent
* Nikkei set for biggest weekly gain since December
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Aug 9 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
for the fourth straight day on Thursday as momentum was
sustained by mixed data from China that kept hopes alive for
policy action to tackle the slowdown in Japan's biggest export
market.
The benchmark index closed up 1.1 percent at
8,978.60, stepping above its 200-day moving average at 8,956.20.
The Nikkei is now up 5 p e rcent on the week, poised to mark the
biggest weekly gain since December if it closes above 9,972.94
on Friday.
Market analysts said the Bank of Japan's decision to hold
fire on further monetary easing, in line with market consensus,
was unlikely to have spurred an acceleration in the Nikkei's
gains in the afternoon that briefly drove it above the
psychologically key 9,000 level.
"I do not see a convincing reason why the BOJ conforming to
market expectations and delivering no easing translates to stock
buying," said Naomi Fink, Japan equities specialist at
Jefferies.
"What I do see however is that stocks had already picked up
on expectations of easier policy abroad...there seems to be a
bit of a pattern this week worldwide in buying back equities in
spite of central banks talking big but doing not too much."
Speculation that China's central bank will ease to stimulate
growth rose after the country's annual rate of consumer price
inflation fell to a 30-month low of 1.8 percent in July, down
from June's 2.2 percent increase.
Annual growth in Chinese factory output also slowed to 9.2
percent in June, the weakest in just over three years, while
July retail sales undershot market expectations.
"There's now a very high chance that China will come up with
a new economic policy this year," said Makoto Kikuchi, chief
executive of Myojo Asset Management Japan, countering some
market players who believe that an imminent leadership
changeover will deter any significant political shift.
"They have already exhausted infrastructure investment but
increasing consumer credit is still on the table, although too
much would exacerbate Chinese banks' amount of bad debt,"
Kikuchi added.
Another factor driving the Nikkei cash market was traders
snapping up options around the 9,000 mark in time for Friday's
"options special quotation", when a slew of options will be
settled. Analysts said the Nikkei had surpassed another possible
target around 8,750, shifting the focus to 9,000.
The broader Topix index advanced 0.8 percent to
751.84 in strong trade, with volume at 55.2 percent of its
full-day average for the last 90 days. Some 1.9 billion shares
traded hands, slightly down from Wednesday's 2.1 billion.
NIKON CURBS GAINS
The Nikkei's gains were curbed as Nikon Corp
dropped 8.1 percent after falling as much as 11.8 percent to a
six-month low as the camera maker unexpectedly cut its full-year
earnings forecast, blaming a strong yen for eroding export
revenue. The stock was the second-most traded on the main board.
JPMorgan reaffirmed its target price of 3,200 yen and
"overweight rating", saying Nikon likely cut guidance to hedge
against potentially poor results in the second half of the year
due to slowing global demand.
"Historically, Nikon has tended to fully discount potential
risks and underestimate the impact of positive factors,"
JPMorgan analyst Hisashi Moriyama wrote in a note, saying that
while sales of SLR cameras were projected to rise, the company
had forecast a 20 billion yen decrease in total sales.
The result was the latest disappointment in a weak quarterly
earnings season, with 53 percent of the 138 Nikkei companies
having undershot market expectations, compared with 40 percent
in previous quarterly earnings, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine showed.
"There's no fundamental reason for Japanese stocks to
continue rising at the moment so it's hard to imagine this rally
lasting much longer," said Yuuki Sakurai, CEO of Fukoku Capital
Management. "Then again the drive to relentlessly push the
market down and down has also eased off."
Sanken Electric Co Ltd also suffered a 7.7 percent
drop, striking a two-month low after it said orders were
dropping at its U.S. subsidiary and that Chinese demand for fan
motors had stagnated, even though its results for the April-June
quarter were in line with guidance.
Telecommunications equipment maker Oki Electric Industry Co
Ltd was the biggest loser, plummeting 33.6 percent
after it said it had discovered inappropriate accounting
practices at its Spanish subsidiary Oki Systems Iberica, which
could result in losses of about 8 billion yen ($100 million)
over several years.