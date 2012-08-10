* DeNA soars 20 pct on strong earnings, pulls up Gree * Taiyo Yuden bounds up after beating expectations * Oil and gas strong as nuclear reactors stay offline By Sophie Knight TOKYO, Aug 10 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped in early trade on Friday on a lack of fresh incentives to buy, but the index is still on course to mark its biggest weekly gain since February following a four-day rally spurred by hopes for global stimulus. DeNA Co Ltd jumped 20 percent after the social gaming company posted strong quarterly results, calming fears that revenue would have been hit after regulatory pressure forced the firm to withdraw its lucrative "complete gacha" game. The news helped competitor Gree Inc up 6 percent. The Nikkei fell 0.5 percent to 8,933.63, but it remains 4.5 percent up on the week, the biggest gain since February. If the index scrambles back above 8,972.94 before close it will be the largest weekly gain since December. "If the Nikkei manages to break above the 200-day moving average at around 8,957 and stay above it, it would signal that a more bullish streak has been born," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. "The trouble is that it tested that territory yesterday and then shrank back, so I think it will be tough." The next support lies at its mid-term 75-day moving average at around 8,791.43 and at a short-term 25-day moving average at around 8,715.94. Hirano also said that Friday's market would find support at 8,914.81, the strike price of the morning's monthly options settlement, which was lower than expected. The Tokyo market is subject to short-lived moves driven by manoeuvring ahead of the monthly "special quotation", in which a slew of options are settled. However, the Nikkei's losses were curbed by gains for a handful of companies that posted strong results at the end of Japan's earning season, including Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd, which rose 9.7 percent after beat expectations. Japan's quarterly earnings season has been relatively weak, with 53 percent of the 142 Nikkei companies having undershot market expectations, compared with 40 percent in the previous quarterly earnings season, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. "With earnings season now over, investors will be looking to the economic indicators out next week as a measure of business confidence," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. The Bank of Japan on Thursday cut its assessment on exports and output as Japanese firms feel the pressure from slowing global growth, but followed the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank in deciding to hold fire on policy changes. Oil and gas companies were strong, however, with the Topix subsector gaining 0.9 percent to bring it 7.4 percent up on the week due to increased demand for traditional energy sources as nearly all of Japan's nuclear reactors remain offline. Elsewhere, Olympus Corp lost 2.7 percent after pressure increased on the camera and endoscope-maker to sign a capital deal after it posted a lower operating profit in the April-June period than the previous year, leaving shareholders' equity at 2.2 percent of total assets and well below the 20 percent level regarded as financially stable. The broader Topix was down 0.3 percent at 749.60.