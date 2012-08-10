* DeNA soars 20 pct on strong earnings, pulls up Gree
* Taiyo Yuden bounds up after beating expectations
* Oil and gas strong as nuclear reactors stay offline
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Aug 10 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped in early trade on Friday on a lack of fresh incentives
to buy, but the index is still on course to mark its biggest
weekly gain since February following a four-day rally spurred by
hopes for global stimulus.
DeNA Co Ltd jumped 20 percent after the social
gaming company posted strong quarterly results, calming fears
that revenue would have been hit after regulatory pressure
forced the firm to withdraw its lucrative "complete gacha" game.
The news helped competitor Gree Inc up 6 percent.
The Nikkei fell 0.5 percent to 8,933.63, but it
remains 4.5 percent up on the week, the biggest gain since
February. If the index scrambles back above 8,972.94 before
close it will be the largest weekly gain since December.
"If the Nikkei manages to break above the 200-day moving
average at around 8,957 and stay above it, it would signal that
a more bullish streak has been born," said Kenichi Hirano,
operating officer at Tachibana Securities. "The trouble is that
it tested that territory yesterday and then shrank back, so I
think it will be tough."
The next support lies at its mid-term 75-day moving average
at around 8,791.43 and at a short-term 25-day moving average at
around 8,715.94.
Hirano also said that Friday's market would find support at
8,914.81, the strike price of the morning's monthly options
settlement, which was lower than expected.
The Tokyo market is subject to short-lived moves driven by
manoeuvring ahead of the monthly "special quotation", in which a
slew of options are settled.
However, the Nikkei's losses were curbed by gains for a
handful of companies that posted strong results at the end of
Japan's earning season, including Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd,
which rose 9.7 percent after beat expectations.
Japan's quarterly earnings season has been relatively weak,
with 53 percent of the 142 Nikkei companies having undershot
market expectations, compared with 40 percent in the previous
quarterly earnings season, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine
showed.
"With earnings season now over, investors will be looking to
the economic indicators out next week as a measure of business
confidence," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at
Rakuten Securities.
The Bank of Japan on Thursday cut its assessment on exports
and output as Japanese firms feel the pressure from slowing
global growth, but followed the U.S. Federal Reserve and the
European Central Bank in deciding to hold fire on policy
changes.
Oil and gas companies were strong, however, with the Topix
subsector gaining 0.9 percent to bring it 7.4 percent
up on the week due to increased demand for traditional energy
sources as nearly all of Japan's nuclear reactors remain
offline.
Elsewhere, Olympus Corp lost 2.7 percent after
pressure increased on the camera and endoscope-maker to sign a
capital deal after it posted a lower operating profit in the
April-June period than the previous year, leaving shareholders'
equity at 2.2 percent of total assets and well below the 20
percent level regarded as financially stable.
The broader Topix was down 0.3 percent at 749.60.