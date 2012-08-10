* DeNA soars 21.9 pct on strong earnings, pulls up Gree
* Taiyo Yuden bounds up after beating expectations
* Focus shifts to confidence after earnings season
* Oil and gas up, utilities suffer from import prices
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Aug 10 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Friday morning on a lack of fresh incentives to buy, but the
index is still on course to mark its biggest weekly gain since
February following a four-day rally spurred by hopes for global
stimulus.
DeNA Co Ltd jumped 21.9 percent after the social
online gaming company posted strong quarterly results, calming
fears that revenue had been hit by the withdrawal of its
lucrative "complete gacha" game due to pressure from regulators.
The news helped competitor Gree Inc gain 8.3 percent.
The Nikkei lost 0.6 percent to 8,924.11 but it
remains 4.3 percent up on the week, the biggest gain since
mid-February. Should the index scramble back above 8,972.94
before the close it will be the largest weekly gain since
December.
"If the Nikkei manages to break above the 200-day moving
average at around 8,957 and stay above it, it would signal that
a more bullish streak has been born," said Kenichi Hirano,
operating officer at Tachibana Securities. "The trouble is that
it tested that territory yesterday and then shrank back, so I
think it will be tough."
The next support lies at its mid-term 75-day moving average
at around 8,791.43 and at a short-term 25-day moving average at
around 8,715.94.
Hirano also said that Friday's market would find support at
8,914.81, the strike price of the morning's monthly options
settlement, which was lower than expected.
"This week's rally was entirely fueled by speculations of
stimulus, so concern about a global slowdown retreated," said
Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities.
"But now people are beginning to question what's coming up,
and with the holidays and a poor earnings season the Nikkei
lacks the power to pierce 9,000."
However, the Nikkei's losses were curbed by gains for a
handful of companies that posted strong results at the end of
Japan's earning season, including Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd,
which rose 8.2 percent af t er its earnings beat expectations.
Japan's quarterly earnings season has been relatively weak,
with 53 percent of the 142 Nikkei companies having undershot
market expectations, compared with 40 percent in the previous
quarterly earnings season, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine
showed.
Yamada Denki Co Ltd bounded up 5.9 percent despite
posting a 73.8 percent year-on-year decrease in operating profit
for the April-June quarter after supportive notes from
brokerages, with Deutsche Bank keeping its "buy" rating, saying
sales had been distorted by the switch to digital from analogue
televisions.
Elsewhere, Olympus Corp lost 3.1 percent after
pressure increased on the camera maker to sign a capital deal
after it posted a lower operating profit in the April-June
period than the previous year, leaving shareholders' equity at
2.2 percent of total assets and well below the 20 percent level
regarded as financially stable.
The broader Topix was down 0.4 percent at 748.68.
WITH EARNINGS OVER, CONFIDENCE IN SPOTLIGHT
"With the earnings season now over, investors will be
looking to the economic indicators out next week as a measure of
business confidence," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market
analyst at Rakuten Securities.
The Bank of Japan cut its assessment on exports and output
on Thursday as Japanese firms feel the pressure from slowing
global growth, but followed the U.S. Federal Reserve and the
European Central Bank in deciding to hold fire on policy
changes.
The oil and gas sub-section of the Topix was the
best-performing sector, gaining 0.8 percent to bring
it 7.4 percent up on the week due to increased demand for
traditional energy sources as nearly all of Japan's nuclear
reactors remain offline.
The high cost of importing energy hurt utilities, however,
with the electric and gas sector falling 2.2 percent.