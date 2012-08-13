UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 6
June 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.05 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.
TOKYO, Aug 13 Japan's Nikkei share average dipped at Monday's open, as hopes for further stimulus were outweighed by a lack of reasons to buy and tough technical resistance. The Nikkei edged down 0.1 percent to 8,885.83 while the broader Topix was 0.1 percent lower at 746.34.
June 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.05 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction