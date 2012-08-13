* Friday's themes continue amid weak conviction
* Japan quarterly GDP weak but investors shrug it off
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Aug 13 Japan's Nikkei share average
seesawed in and out of positive territory in early trade on
Monday as fresh reasons to buy were thin on the ground and
technical resistance weighed heavy, but hopes for further
stimulus prevented a steep drop.
Similar trends to the end of last week were seen, with DeNa
Co Ltd gaining 1.6 percent after soaring 22 percent on
Friday due to strong results.
Sony Corp put on 2 percent to continue its ascent
after gaining 2.7 percent on Friday, when the company said it
would make internet provider So-net Entertainment into
a wholly owned unit..
Sharp Corp continued to slide, dropping 3.8 percent
despite news from the Nikkei business daily that it is
considering selling its liquid crystal display (LCD) modules to
Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry.
The Nikkei was flat at 8,893.99 while the broader Topix
index was also flat at 747.30.
Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd jumped 5.4 percent after
the Nikkei business daily said the company would resume the
construction of a Vietnamese plant to make glass for touch
panels after severe business conditions led to construction
being suspended in February.
Signs of a slowdown in Japan's domestic economy were evident
as data showed GDP grew just 0.3 percent in the April-June
quarter, which translates to an annualised increase of 1.4
percent, below the median forecast of 2.5 percent.
"It's actually close to what I personally expected although
I'm sure the market is disappointed; the yen is still very
strong, the global economy isn't looking so good," said Fumiyuki
Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research at SMBC
Friend Securities. "The post-tsunami consumption boom is still
some way off as soon many people are still in temporary
housing."
Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd dropped 5.3 percent
after the company said it would pay 50 billion yen ($639
million) to make affiliate company Fujita a fully owned
subsidiary and as Nomura Holdings dropped its rating to
"neutral" from "buy", saying its strong April-June earnings had
already been priced in.
Japan's earnings season, now in its last throes, has been
largely disappointing, with 53 percent of the 152 Nikkei
companies that have reported results falling short of guidance
and many firms cutting full-year profit outlooks due to a strong
yen and the impact of a global slowdown on demand.
Market analysts said the market was likely to remain in
"holiday mode" this week, characterised by trade staying thin
for lack of fresh catalysts, with its movements limited by the
absence of policy decisions or major data in the offing.
"It's going to be defined by technical parameters this
week," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex.
"There's quite significant resistance at the 200-day moving
average mark around 8,957; it tested that level last week and
quickly backed away, and this week there doesn't seem to be any
factors that will push it beyond."
The focus shifted to individual stocks instead of the market
as a whole.
Daio Paper Corp rose 1.7 percent after the Nikkei
business daily said it was expected to more than double its
annual profit to 10 billion yen ($128 million) for the year
ending March 2013, above a previous forecast of 8 billion yen,
because several firms are no longer counted as part of the
consolidated group as the founding family that held a stake in
them has been ousted from the firm.
Sony advanced 2 percent, while So-net remained untraded with
a glut of buy orders, although it was nominally trading at
472,000 yen.
The Nikkei is now up 5.1 percent on the year, but is still
13.3 percent off its one-year high hit on March 27 of 10,255.15,
hurt by concerns about falling demand due to the euro zone debt
crisis, a faltering U.S. recovery and a slowdown in China.