TOKYO, Aug 14 Japan's Nikkei share average was
expected to hover in a tight range on Tuesday, with many
investors sitting on the sidelines as the economic calendar hits
a lull and the official Japanese summer holiday season
continues.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,800 and 8,950 on Tuesday after U.S. stocks snapped a six-day
rally overnight as momentum from hopes for extra stimulus
flagged.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,885, up 0.2
percent from the close in Osaka of 8,870.
"We're likely to see a similar development to yesterday,
with a focus on net-related stocks like DeNA and Gree because
they're favoured by individual investors, who dominate during
the holiday season," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst
at Daiwa Securities.
Online gaming company DeNA topped the main board as
the most-traded share on Monday, adding 2.1 percent to its 22.1
percent jump on Friday after reporting better-than-expected
quarterly earnings. Rival Gree climbed 5.7 percent to
add to Friday's 8 percent gain.
Both beat the benchmark index, which dipped 0.1 percent on
Monday in the lowest trade since Dec. 30 as Japan's summer
holiday season began. The market barely flinched on the news
that Japanese gross domestic product had grown less than
expected in the April-June quarter.
Earnings for the same quarter have been largely
disappointing, with 54 percent of the 154 Nikkei companies that
have reported results falling short of guidance. Many firms have
cut their full-year profit outlooks due to a strong yen and the
impact of a global slowdown on demand.
Concern about the euro zone crisis and a slowdown in the
United States and China have knocked the Nikkei down 2.4 percent
from a two-month high hit on July 4, and left it 13.4 percent
lower than its one-year high of 10,255.15 hit on March 27.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-TOKYO ELECTRON LTD
Tokyo Electron said it will acquire chip-equipment maker FSI
International Inc for $252.5 million in cash, to add a
key technology to its chipmaking capabilities.
-NKSJ HOLDINGS INC
Nonlife insurance company NKSJ Holdings reported a net loss
of 34.3 billion yen ($438 million) for the April-June quarter on
Monday, a reversal from the 12 billion yen profit for the same
period a year earlier, due to increased payouts for damage from
storms, tornadoes and typhoons.
-TOSHIBA CORP
Toshiba will likely sell a 16 percent stake in nuclear power
plant company Westinghouse Electric Co out of the 67 percent it
already owns, the Yomiuri daily newspaper reported on Tuesday.