* Individual investors dominate, pick up solid laggards
* Shippers sink after JPMorgan downgrades sector
* Hopes for stimulus continue to prop up market
* Nikkei retreats from 200-day moving average
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Aug 14 Japan's Nikkei share average
headed up on Tuesday morning as individual investors hunted for
stable companies that were punished heavily for poor earnings,
with hopes for global stimulus providing ballast to a quiet
market.
Softbank Corp, a domestically-oriented favourite,
put on 2.4 percent to strike a 15-month high, while advances for
trading houses such as Marubeni evidenced robust risk
sentiment even as food companies and other defensives firmed.
The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 8,931.18 after
briefly stepping above its 200-day moving average at 8,959.17, a
move analysts say would be an important marker of bullish
sentiment if it could be sustained.
"It seemed that the aggressive short selling that had been
going on for a couple of months has kind of dried up," said a
senior trader at a foreign bank. "Global quantitative easing is
being priced in but we find ourselves with nothing to verify or
dismiss that."
Hopes that central banks will introduce further easing
policies to boost a flagging global economy helped the Nikkei to
its biggest weekly gain last week since February, despite the
Bank of Japan leaving policy unchanged.
"I'm getting requests from people who want to look into
fundamentally okay companies that will survive and have been
beaten down (by earnings) which suggests they're looking to be a
bit more invested when they come back from the holidays," the
trader said.
Trade remained thin, with volume on the Nikkei just 36.8
percent of its full-day 90-day average by the midday break after
stooping to its lowest since December 30 on Monday. Investors
remained unperturbed by lower-than-expected gross domestic
product growth in Japan's April-June quarter.
"There's a sense that even if GDP underperformed in the
first quarter things will improve from now on; domestic
investors tend to take a slightly more long-term perspective,'
said Hiroyuki Mutsuro, head of execution support at Mizuho
Securities.
Confidence that domestic demand will stay strong helped
convenience store operators Lawson Inc and FamilyMart
Co Ltd each gain 1.2 percent.
The broader Topix index rose 0.3 percent to 749.26.
In a bearish sign, the index's 100-day moving average broke
below the 200-day moving average to form a "dead cross".
However, a trader said it could be a contrarian indicator
because its opposite, a bullish "golden cross" preceded a
sell-off in April.
SHIPPERS OUT OF FAVOUR, GREE UP AHEAD OF EARNINGS
"We're likely to see a focus on net-related stocks like DeNA
and Gree because they're favoured by individual investors, who
dominate during the holiday season," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief
technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Online gaming company Gree Inc climbed 3.6 percent
as the second-most traded stock on the main board ahead of the
company's earnings report later on Tuesday, adding to its 13.7
percent gain over the previous two sessions after rival DeNA
posted surprisingly strong earnings.
DeNa lost 0.3 percent, however, as investors took profits
after the stock soared 24.2 percent over the previous two days.
Shippers sank 2.4 percent after JPMorgan downgraded the
sector to "neutral" from "overweight".
"We think earnings momentum will probably deteriorate over
the next 3-6 months, with sector companies lowering guidance and
consensus estimates coming down," analyst Hitoshi Hosoya said in
a note.
JPMorgan lowered its rating on shipper Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
Co Ltd to "neutral" from "overweight" and removed it
from its Analyst Focus List as a Most Preferred stock, aiding in
its fall of 2.7 percent.