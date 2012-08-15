* Gree sags after earnings miss expectations * Sharp falls, Goldman Sachs sees more downside risk * Japan replaces euro zone as most underweight region among fund managers-poll * Topix's 12-mth forward P/B falls to 4-year low -Datastream By Dominic Lau TOKYO, Aug 15 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Wednesday as weakness in banks offset gains in exporters after the yen weakened against the dollar and the euro on the back of stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales and German economic growth. The Nikkei dipped 0.2 percent to 8,914.80 , facing resistance at its 200-day moving average at 8,959.77. Banks came under heavy selling pressure as some investors shorted banking stocks in a low liquidity week when many people were away for the Japanese summer "Obon" holidays. "The banking index couldn't break the 110-mark again. It's rangebound trade, so everyone just goes short on the megas in a week where there is no liquidity," a senior dealer at a European brokerage said. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group fell 2.1 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 0.8 percent and Mizuho Financial Group eased 1.6 percent. Among the exporters that enjoyed a bounce were industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp, Honda Motor Co, Canon Inc and construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd , up between 0.7 and 2.2 percent. Gree Inc sagged 5.3 percent after the social gaming company's full-year operating profit missed market expectations, while its earnings guidance for this business year ending June 2013 also came in below analysts' forecast. It was the most traded stock on the main board by turnover, followed by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. The sell-off came after a 14 percent rally in the previous three sessions as investors had expected strong results from Gree after rival DeNA Co Ltd beat market forecasts with its quarterly earnings last Thursday. DeNA was up 0.4 percent and the third-most traded stock. UNDERPERFORMANCE Japanese corporate earnings have been weak so far this quarterly reporting season, with 53 percent of the 154 Nikkei companies missing market expectations, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. That compared with misses of 40 percent in the previously quarter's earnings season. The benchmark Nikkei is up 5.4 percent so far this year, underperforming a 10.6 percent rise in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index even though the region is grappling with a sovereign debt crisis. The U.S. S&P 500 has risen 11.6 percent this year. FUND MANAGERS BEARISH Japan has replaced the euro zone as the largest region in which fund managers are underweight equities in the latest monthly asset manager survey by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Nevertheless, valuations on Japanese equities remained cheap compared with other developed markets. The Topix carried a 12-month price-to-book ratio of 0.8, its lowest in four years and below STOXX Europe 600's 0.85 and S&P 500's 1.9, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream. The Topix eased 0.3 percent to 747.34 on Wednesday. Trading volume was relatively light, at 42 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days. "The market is bottoming but the upside is limited," said Shun Maruyama, chief Japan equity strategist at BNP Paribas. "The sluggish market activity mainly comes from the pessimism over the outlook for the medium-to-longer term," he said, noting growing concerns about the Chinese economic outlook and the uncertainty of further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Struggling consumer electronics maker Sharp Corp sank 7.3 percent after Goldman Sachs warned of further downside risk and cut its price target, while Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating to 'sell' from 'hold'. According to data provider Markit, short interest in Sharp increased, with 89.57 percent of its stock that is available to be borrowed out on loan as of Aug. 13, up from 88.28 percent on Aug. 10.