TOKYO, Aug 16 Japan's Nikkei share average was
seen rising on Thursday, supported by gains for exporters after
positive U.S. data helped weaken the yen against the dollar, but
risk sentiment is likely to remain low amid the holiday season's
thin trade.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,850 to 9,000 on Thursday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,935, up 0.2 percent from the close in Osaka
of 8,920.
"The market benefited less than expected from a weaker yen
yesterday but I think the exchange rate will play a bigger role
in the Nikkei's movements today," said Toshiyuki Kanayama,
senior market analyst at Monex. "If the index finally manages to
break through the 200-day moving average, which it has so far
failed to do, then it has the 9,000 mark to contend with."
The yen weakened against the dollar to a one-month-low after
U.S. industrial output expanded 0.6 percent last month, the
fastest pace since April, while manufacturing stepped up 0.5
percent on the month, suggesting a stronger economic base than
previously thought.
Offsetting data showing the most positive homebuilder
sentiment in more than five years in July, the New York Fed's
general business conditions index for August missed expectations
and contracted for the first time since October 2011, while
consumer prices stayed flat.
U.S. shares were subdued amid August's customary low volume,
with the S&P 500 seen coasting this week around the 1,400 level
ahead of an options settlement this Friday.
The Nikkei closed down 0.1 percent at 8,925.04 on Wednesday,
paring earlier losses, with weaker banks and steel companies
outweighing gains for a few exporters. The benchmark index is
now up 5.6 percent on the year.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO
Property developer Mitsubishi Estate's debts will reach an
all-time high of 2.11 trillion yen ($26.76 billion) at the end
of this fiscal year as it includes special-purpose companies
handling redevelopment in its consolidated earnings, the Nikkei
business daily reported.
-MAEDA CORP
Maeda Corp has won a 3.5 billion yen ($44 million) contract
to install solar panels at 5,000 convenience stores operated by
Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd to cover part of the stores'
electricity needs, according to the Nikkei business daily.