* Nikkei steps above 9,000 level * Weak yen against dollar boosts exporters * Sharp up on reported sale of factory, offices * Japan Tobacco recovers losses By Sophie Knight TOKYO, Aug 16 Japan's Nikkei share average pulled above the 9,000 level for the first time in a week in early trade on Thursday, with exporters granted a breather by a softer yen against the dollar after strong U.S. data reduced expectations of further easing. Exporters Toyota Motor Co, Fanuc Ltd, Canon Inc kicked up between 1.9 and 3 percent as the Japanese currency struck a one-month low against the greenback, meaning revenues earned abroad will translate into bigger profits when repatriated. The Nikkei put on 0.9 percent to 9000.89, breaching both above its 200-day moving average at 8,961.07 and the psychologically key 9,000 level. "It's all about the exchange rate today," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex. "But if the index finally manages to break through the 200-day moving average, which it has so far failed to do, then it has the 9,000 mark to contend with." The yen weakened to 79 yen against the greenback after U.S. industrial output expanded 0.6 percent last month, the fastest pace since April, while manufacturing stepped up 0.5 percent on the month and homebuilder sentiment improved to its highest in more than five years in July. The benchmark index was also supported by heavyweight Japan Tobacco, which regained the 4.8 percent it lost on Wednesday after the Australian Supreme Court upheld a a new law forcing tobacco companies to package cigarettes in plain olive-coloured packs with no logos as part of its anti-smoking strategy. Sharp Corp struggled up 2.4 percent but repeatedly dipped into negative territory as investors remained unconvinced that the company's sale of a key solar cell factory and some of its Tokyo offices, as reported in the Yomiuri daily, could change its fate. "There are very deep, tenacious fears that Sharp will go bankrupt, and the company are going to find it hard to stamp those out no matter what they do," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, senior strategist at Okasan Securities. Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese stocks for the seventh week in a row last week, although they sold off slightly less than the previous week. Japan has also replaced the euro zone as the largest region in which fund managers are underweight equities, according to a monthly asset manager survey by Bank of America Merrill Lynch released on Wednesday. Market players said increased expectations of a policy action by euro zone leaders to tackle the region's debt crisis were underpinning recent strength in the Nikkei, which put in its best weekly performance since February last week and is now just 1.1 percent off the two-month high it hit on July 4. "I think it could hold onto 9,000 as there are a lot of events coming up in September, and statements from European leaders have suggested that we can hope for bond purchases or a bigger bail-out for Spain," said Ishiguro of Okasan Securities. Elsewhere, Maeda Corp rose 1.4 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that it has won a 3.5 billion yen ($44 million) contract to install solar panels at 5,000 convenience stores operated by Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd to cover part of the stores' electricity needs, according to the Nikkei business daily. The broader Topix climbed 0.8 percent to 753.18. If it closes above 751.84 it will mark a five-week closing high.