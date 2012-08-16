BRIEF-Adani Enterprises says dilution of co's stake in Adani Green Energy
* Says stake in Adani Green has been diluted to below 50 percent and Adani Green has ceased to be co's unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Aug 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to its highest since early July on Thursday, gaining a steady foothold above 9,000 after a wave of short-covering on exporters was triggered as the yen weakened against the dollar following strong U.S. data. The Nikkei climbed 1.9 percent to 9,092.76, while the broader Topix rallied 1.6 percent to 759.12.
June 6 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors turned risk averse ahead of British elections and former FBI Director James Comey's much-anticipated testimony before Congress later this week.