By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Aug 16 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a
six-week high on Thursday, gaining a steady foothold above 9,000
after strong U.S. data pushed the yen lower against the U.S.
dollar, triggering a wave of short-covering on exporters.
Toyota Motor Co led the pack with a 3.2 percent
gain as the main board's most-traded stock, with other exporters
such as industrial robot maker Fanuc Ltd and camera and
printer group Canon Inc enjoying a bounce as a softer
yen promised higher profits from overseas revenues.
The Nikkei advanced 1.9 percent to 9,092.76 , clearing its
200-day moving average with ease and jumping above the
psychologically key 9,000 level to hit its highest closing level
since July 4, when it hit a two-month high.
"This could mark a turning point for the Nikkei if the focus
switches back to exporters and large caps for a while, and away
from the defensive names that investors have focused on in
recent months," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview
Asset Management.
Canon rose 2.8 percent and Fanuc put on 4.3 percent as the
yen eased to more than 79 yen against the greenback after U.S.
industrial output expanded 0.6 percent last month, the fastest
pace since April, and homebuilder sentiment improved to a 5-year
high in July.
"Although the exchange rate has had an influence today the
bigger impact has come from the sale of bonds and the
re-allocation of funds into equities," said Yutaka Miura, senior
technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
Life insurers saw sharp gains after yields of "safe haven"
Japanese 10-year bonds surged to a two-month high, promising
them higher future incomes. Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd
jumped 6.6 percent while T&D Holdings Inc
added 6.1 percent.
The oil and coal Topix subindex rose 2.3 percent,
propped up by Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd's 6.5 percent leap
after Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley upgraded the oil refiner to
"outperform" and hiked its target price on a
better-than-expected first quarter.
SHARP RALLIES
Even troubled Sharp Corp managed to gain 3.6
percent, although that was after repeatedly dipping into
negative territory as investors remained unconvinced that the
company's sale of a key solar cell factory and some of its Tokyo
offices, as reported in the Yomiuri daily, could change its
fate.
One senior trader said the move was partly due to some
long-only investors, who had lent their Sharp shares to
short-sellers, recalling the loaned stock so they could offload
the shares from their own portfolios.
"There are very deep, tenacious fears that Sharp will go
bankrupt, and the company is going to find it hard to stamp
those out no matter what they do," said Hideyuki Ishiguro,
senior strategist at Okasan Securities.
Analysts attributed most of the market's gains on the day to
short-covering rather than new money entering the market, as
volume remained low in the middle of Japan's "Obon" summer
holiday season. Less than 1 trillion yen worth of shares changed
hands on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
"I think this rally will be difficult to sustain as doubts
remain about exporters cutting their forecasts or disappointing
with earnings because of overseas factors," said Miura of Mizuho
Securities.
Dwindling demand due to the euro zone crisis and a slowdown
in the U.S., China and emerging nations has pressured exporters
in recent months, particularly during the recent earnings season
that saw 53 percent of 154 Nikkei companies undershoot guidance.
The broader Topix climbed 1.6 percent to 759.12, its
highest level since July 10.
Low volumes this month could be an unexpected boon for the
Japanese market, according to Jun Yunoki, equity strategy
analyst at Nomura Securities.
"I think the next target for the Nikkei is around 9,400 or
9,500 as thin trade means it could easily sail through 9,200 or
9,300," he said.
Increased expectations of policy action from euro zone
leaders are underpinning the benchmark index's recent strength,
according to market players, despite foreign investors being net
sellers of Japanese stocks for the seventh week in a row last
week.
The Nikkei is now just 0.5 percent off the two-month
intraday high of 9,136.02 it hit on July 4, after putting in its
best weekly performance since February last week.