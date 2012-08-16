TOKYO, Aug 17 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to open higher and test a two-month intraday high hit in early July after German Chancellor Angela Merkel backed the European Central Bank's efforts to tackle the euro zone debt crisis. The Nikkei is likely to trade between 9,050 and 9,200, strategists said, after rallying 1.9 percent to 9,092.76 the previous day and approaching a two-month intraday high of 9,136.02 reached on July 4. The broader Topix index climbed 1.6 percent to 759.12 on Thursday. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,125 on Thursday, up 0.5 percent from the Osaka close of 9,080. "Market sentiment has improved now that the index has moved solidly above 9,000," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer of Tachibana Securities. "I don't know how much the yen will weaken, but U.S. long-term rates have risen, so it's hard to imagine the dollar weakening from here, and a less-strong yen means a brighter picture for Japanese exporters." Merkel said ECB chief Mario Draghi's vow to do all that is necessary to defend the euro is in line with what European leaders have been saying. Expectations of further stimulus from the ECB and recent stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data have helped the Nikkei to rally from a seven-week trough hit on July 25. The benchmark is up 2.3 percent so far this week after surging 3.9 percent last week to log its best weekly gain in six months. Lifted by the recent rally, Japanese equities' 12-month price-to-earnings ratio rose to 11.1, recovering from a four-year low of 10.4 touched last week, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed. > Wall St hits 4-month high, boosted by Germany, Cisco > Euro gains enhanced; Merkel backs ECB Draghi comments > Treasury yields near 3-mth highs; fears on euro zone ebb > Gold rises on hopes for central bank stimulus > Oil at 3-mth peak on stimulus hope, Middle East worry STOCKS TO WATCH --SHARP CORP Sharp plans to sell its copier and air-conditioner businesses to focus on mobile phones and consumer electronics, the Nikkei business daily reported.