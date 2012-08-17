* Weaker yen a boon for exporters
* Sharp dips, sentiment remains bearish
* Japan stocks' 12-month forward P/E recovers from 4-yr low
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Aug 17 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose to a three-month high on Friday as investors' risk
appetite grew after German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to
back the European Central Bank's efforts to tackle the euro zone
debt crisis.
Expectations of further impending action from the ECB to
fight the region's debt crisis and recent stronger-than-expected
U.S. economic data have helped the Nikkei rally from a
seven-week trough hit on July 25.
By the midday break, the Nikkei index advanced 0.6 percent
to 9,149.94, within sight of the 26-week moving average of
9,167.88.
The benchmark is up 2.9 percent this week after surging 3.9
percent last week to log its best weekly gain in six months.
Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management,
said the Nikkei could test 9,500 by early September but added it
was unlikely to go higher, with doubts remaining about the
global economy.
"Over the past couple of days, I raised the weighting of
cyclical stocks, such as electronics parts, semiconductors and
auto parts," he said.
A trader at a foreign bank said some Japanese investors had
been cutting their positions in government bonds and he expected
some of the money would flow into equities.
Lifted by the recent rally, Japanese equities' 12-month
price-to-earnings ratio rose to 11.1, recovering from a
four-year low of 10.42 touched last week, data from Thomson
Reuters Datastream showed.
SOFTER YEN BENEFITS
Japanese exporters were the beneficiary of a softer yen,
which was traded at 79.37 yen to the dollar, near its one-month
low of 79.40 touched on Thursday.
Honda Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co, TDK Corp
and industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp were up
between 0.6 and 1.7 percent.
Sharp Corp fell 1.7 percent after it closed 3.6
percent higher on Thursday, with a senior dealer saying the rise
was partly due to some long-only investors, who had lent their
Sharp shares to short-sellers, recalling the loaned stock so
they could offload the shares from their own portfolios.
The Nikkei newspaper said Sharp, which was the most traded
stock on the main board by turnover on Friday morning, may sell
its copier and air-conditioner business as shrinking piles of
cash prompt the company to consider restructuring its non-core
assets.
A trader said selling the copier and air-conditioner
business would not be enough to change the sentiment on Sharp.
Short-selling in Sharp remained high, with 91.3 percent of
its stock that is available to be borrowed out on loan as of
Wednesday, down from 91.60 percent the previous day, according
to data provider Markit.
The broader Topix index put on 0.5 percent to
762.61. Trading volume on the Topix was relatively light after
the morning session, at 47.5 p e rcent of its full daily average
for the past 90 days.
Domestic retail investors were net sellers of Japanese
stocks last week for the first time in five weeks. Jun Yunoki,
equity analyst at Nomura Securities, said he expected they would
continue to offload their positions into September after they
had been buying on dips for some time.
"They have been building a lot of long positions in margins
and these margins have to be paid back in six months. The
six-month comes around September. If the market rises, it gives
them a chance to unload these long positions," he said.