TOKYO, Aug 20 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to build on last week's three-month high on Monday as
risk appetite remains high on comments from European
policymakers and as an easier yen props up exporters.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
9,100 and 9,250 on Monday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,215, up 0.5 percent from the close in Osaka
of 9,170.
"We could see a nice rise at the open but there's a
possibility sentiment could droop after that on lack of fresh
incentives," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at
Rakuten Securities. "This week investors will be eyeing the
stream of economic data, like China's PMI on Thursday, to decide
their next moves."
The Nikkei struck a three-month high on Friday, rising 0.8
percent to 9,162.50 and closing 3 percent up on the week after
German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to support the European
Central Bank's efforts to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
However, some analysts are worried that recent gains will be
short-lived, spurred as they have been by a low number of
participants amid Japan's holiday season and a lull in the event
calendar during August.
Dwindling volume has also driven gains for U.S. stocks, with
the S&P 500 holding near a four-year high on Friday and the
Nasdaq enjoyed a solid move, propped up by Apple shares
as they shot to a lifetime high.
Japanese exporters may continue to advance on the back of a
softer yen, which hit a five-week low against the dollar last
week after better-than-expected U.S. data helped to reduce the
possibility of a third round of quantitative easing from the
U.S. Federal Reserve.
"Today it will be worth watching whether automakers are able
to hang on to their gains," Doshida said.
The Nikkei is now up 8.4 percent on the year, but is still
10.7 percent off its one-year high of 10,255.15 struck on March
27.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-NTT DOCOMO INC
NTT DoCoMo will launch a smartphone with triple the data
communications speed of its current handsets, equal to an ADSL
broadband service, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.
The new product will use LTE, or "long term evolution"
high-speed wireless communications technology, with DoCoMo
aiming to increase the proportion of LTE-compatible handsets in
its smartphone range to around 60 percent in the year through
March 2013.
-JTEKT CORP
Jtekt Corp is to build an electric power-steering factory in
Curitiba, Brazil, costing around 3 billion yen ($38 million) and
producing about 600,000 systems a year beginning in 2014, the
Nikkei business daily reported.