* Construction machinery makers decline on downgrades By Sophie Knight TOKYO, Aug 20 Japan's Nikkei share average rose in early trade on Monday, on course to build on the previous session's three-month high, as risk sentiment remained robust and a softer yen continued to prop up exporters. The Nikkei edged up 0.5 percent to 9,210.81 , after briefly hitting 9,222.87, its highest intraday level since May 2, with a 1.3 percent gain for heavyweight Softbank Corp helping to support the benchmark index. The broader Topix rose 0.2 percent to 767.39. "On the whole, the market looks a lot stronger and foreign investors appeared to return to the market as buyers last week," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities. The Nikkei struck a three-month high on Friday, rising 0.8 percent to 9,162.50 and closing 3 percent up on the week after German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to support the European Central Bank's efforts to tackle the euro zone debt crisis. "Investors are hoping that Merkel and (Greek prime minister Antonis) Samaras will find some common ground when they meet on Friday to make progress on the euro zone crisis," Nakanishi said, adding that better-than-expected recent U.S. data has boosted sentiment. Exporters that were punished for poor earnings continued to enjoy a softer yen, at a five-week low against the dollar, after positive economic indicators made the likelihood of further imminent quantitative easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve recede somewhat. Honda Motor Co Ltd advanced 1.1 percent to a six-week high, while Mazda Motor Corp rose 1 percent to match Aug. 8's one-month high. Some analysts are worried that recent gains for the Nikkei will be short-lived, spurred as they have been by a low number of participants amid Japan's holiday season and a lull in the event calendar during August. "This week investors will be eyeing the stream of economic data, like China's PMI on Thursday, to decide their next moves," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. Construction machinery makers fared badly with Komatsu Ltd slipping 0.9 percent after Merrill Lynch downgraded it to "neutral" from "buy", reversing an initial gain of 1.3 percent after its U.S. counterpart, Caterpillar, posted a 14 percent increase in dealer sales over the past three months. Komatsu rival Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd fell 1.1 percent after Merrill Lynch also downgraded it to "underperform" from "neutral". Elsewhere, Jtekt Corp advanced 2.1 percent after the Nikkei business daily said the manufacturing company will build an electric power-steering factory in Brazil, costing around 3 billion yen ($38 million), that will produce about 600,000 systems a year beginning in 2014. The Nikkei is up 8.8 percent on the year, but still 10.3 percent off its one-year high of 10,255.15 hit on March 27.