* Construction machinery makers decline on downgrades
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Aug 20 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
in early trade on Monday, on course to build on the previous
session's three-month high, as risk sentiment remained robust
and a softer yen continued to prop up exporters.
The Nikkei edged up 0.5 percent to 9,210.81 , after
briefly hitting 9,222.87, its highest intraday level since May
2, with a 1.3 percent gain for heavyweight Softbank Corp
helping to support the benchmark index. The broader
Topix rose 0.2 percent to 767.39.
"On the whole, the market looks a lot stronger and foreign
investors appeared to return to the market as buyers last week,"
said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and
research at SMBC Friend Securities.
The Nikkei struck a three-month high on Friday, rising 0.8
percent to 9,162.50 and closing 3 percent up on the week after
German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to support the European
Central Bank's efforts to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
"Investors are hoping that Merkel and (Greek prime minister
Antonis) Samaras will find some common ground when they meet on
Friday to make progress on the euro zone crisis," Nakanishi
said, adding that better-than-expected recent U.S. data has
boosted sentiment.
Exporters that were punished for poor earnings continued to
enjoy a softer yen, at a five-week low against the dollar, after
positive economic indicators made the likelihood of further
imminent quantitative easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve
recede somewhat.
Honda Motor Co Ltd advanced 1.1 percent to a
six-week high, while Mazda Motor Corp rose 1 percent to
match Aug. 8's one-month high.
Some analysts are worried that recent gains for the Nikkei
will be short-lived, spurred as they have been by a low number
of participants amid Japan's holiday season and a lull in the
event calendar during August.
"This week investors will be eyeing the stream of economic
data, like China's PMI on Thursday, to decide their next moves,"
said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten
Securities.
Construction machinery makers fared badly with Komatsu Ltd
slipping 0.9 percent after Merrill Lynch downgraded it
to "neutral" from "buy", reversing an initial gain of 1.3
percent after its U.S. counterpart, Caterpillar, posted
a 14 percent increase in dealer sales over the past three
months.
Komatsu rival Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd
fell 1.1 percent after Merrill Lynch also downgraded it to
"underperform" from "neutral".
Elsewhere, Jtekt Corp advanced 2.1 percent after
the Nikkei business daily said the manufacturing company will
build an electric power-steering factory in Brazil, costing
around 3 billion yen ($38 million), that will produce about
600,000 systems a year beginning in 2014.
The Nikkei is up 8.8 percent on the year, but still 10.3
percent off its one-year high of 10,255.15 hit on March 27.