* Exporters continue to coast on weaker yen * Construction machinery makers decline on downgrades * Nikkei could make it to 9,700 - analyst * U.S. fiscal cliff remains a concern By Sophie Knight TOKYO, Aug 20 Japan's Nikkei share average inched up on Monday morning, looking likely to build on the previous session's three-month high, as risk appetite remained robust and a softer yen provided support to recently battered exporters. Recent comments from European leaders sustained hopes for progress in the region's debt crisis, driving broad gains as investors continued to shift money from the perceived safety of bonds into equities, in a reversal of July's risk-averse mood. The Nikkei advanced 0.6 percent to 9,218.01 by the midday break, its highest intraday level since May 2. Index heavyweight and domestic favourite, Softbank Corp, which is up 40.1 percent on the year, advanced 1.6 percent, helping support the broader market. "Investors are hoping that Merkel and (Greek prime minister Antonis) Samaras will find some common ground when they meet on Friday to make progress on the euro zone crisis," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities. "On the whole, the market looks a lot stronger and foreign investors appeared to return to the market as net buyers last week," he added. The Nikkei struck a three-month high on Friday, rising 0.8 percent to 9,162.50 and closing 3 percent up on the week after German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to support the European Central Bank's efforts to tackle the euro zone debt crisis. However, others see the benchmark index's recent gains as fragile and skewed by lower participation than normal amid the holiday season. "I feel a bit uncomfortable because the market is strong in spite of the U.S. and euro zone economies still not being that strong," said Yuuki Sakurai, CEO of Fukoku Capital Management. "Sentiment also seems a bit overly optimistic considering there were a lot of companies that cut full-year guidance during earnings season." Yet exporters that disappointed with earnings were propped up by a softer yen, which hovered at a five-week-low against the dollar after the likelihood of further quantitative easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve receded on recent stronger-than-expected economic indicators. Honda Motor Co Ltd advanced 0.9 percent to a six-week high, while Nikon Corp climbed 1.2 percent. "This week investors will be eyeing the stream of economic data, like China's PMI on Thursday, to decide their next moves," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. Construction machinery makers fared badly, with Komatsu Ltd slipping 1 percent after Merrill Lynch downgraded it to "neutral" from "buy", reversing an initial gain of 1.3 percent after its U.S. counterpart, Caterpillar, posted a 14 percent increase in dealer sales over the past three months. Komatsu rival Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd fell 1.1 percent after Merrill Lynch also downgraded it to "underperform" from "neutral". Elsewhere, Jtekt Corp advanced 2.9 percent after the Nikkei business daily said the manufacturing company will build an electric power-steering factory in Brazil, costing around 3 billion yen ($38 million), that will produce about 600,000 systems a year beginning in 2014. The broader Topix stepped up 0.4 percent to 768.57 in thin trade, with volume at 37.9 percent of its full-day 90-day average by the midday break. Trade on the Nikkei reached just 35.3 percent by the same measure. APPROACHING THE CLIFF? The Nikkei could float up to between 9,400 to 9,700 as it has now surpassed the highs of July and last October, according to Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Securities. "We can safely say that there's no danger through August, but it's likely the market will drag its feet from September," he wrote in a note. A series of pivotal events on the euro zone calendar, however, as well as uncertainty about whether the slowdown in the U.S. and China has bottomed out, remain a cause for concern. "For me the biggest worry is the U.S.'s fiscal cliff," said Sakurai of Fukoku Capital Management. "Unfortunately neither presidential candidate has managed to reassure us that they have sufficient tools to tackle it and psychologically the threat of an economic slowdown is still hanging over our heads."