TOKYO, Aug 21 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to tread in range on Tuesday after hitting a three-month high the previous day, as the European Central Bank quashed speculation about the form of its bond-buying programme to combat the region's debt crisis. Expectations that the ECB would take bold action to tackle the euro zone sovereign debt crisis have helped the Nikkei rebound 10 percent from a seven-week low touched on July 25. The Nikkei is up 8.5 percent so far this year. But the market is still awaiting further details of the ECB's plans, and there are signs of fatigue after the sharp run-up. "There was no movement in the New York markets. Today's market will be very cautious and uncertain," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. U.S. stocks were flat overnight, although Apple Inc shares hit a new high, becoming the most valuable public company of all time. The Nikkei is likely to trade between 9,150 and 9,250, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,190 on Monday, unchanged from the Osaka close. On Monday, the benchmark inched up 0.1 percent to 9,171.16, hitting a three-month closing high for the second straight session and breaking above its 26-week moving average at 9,150.04. The broader Topix slipped 0.2 percent to 764.66 in thin trade on Monday, with the fourth lowest volume this year. The recent rebound had further lifted the Topix's 12-month forward price-to-book ratio to 0.85, from a four-year low of 0.8 hit in the first week of August, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed. That compared with U.S. S&P 500's 1.9 and STOXX Europe 600's 1.36. > Wall St flat after rally; Apple biggest company ever > Euro rises but ECB uncertainty keeps investors cautious > Treasuries flat as central bank action stays focus > Platinum hits 2-month high on S.Africa supply fear > Oil lower in choppy trading; Euro zone issues weigh STOCKS TO WATCH --SHARP CORP Embattled TV maker Sharp is looking to cut another 3,000 jobs through the sale of two TV factories, in China and Mexico, to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, the Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Tuesday. --HONDA MOTOR CO The first mass-production version of the 2013 model year Honda Accord sedan, fully made over and the most important new vehicle for Honda this year in the U.S. market, rolled off an Ohio assembly line on Monday, the company said. --SUMITOMO CORP Sumitomo Corp is to acquire the Australian unit of New Zealand's frozen bread dough maker Yarrows for 4 billion yen ($50.4 million), the Nikkei business daily reported.