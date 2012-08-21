TOKYO, Aug 21 Japan's Nikkei share average retreated from a three-month high on Tuesday on creeping doubts over the European Central Bank's plan to tackle the region's debt crisis, although investors buying defensive stocks offered some support to the market. The Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 9,156.92 but held above i ts 26-week moving average at 9,149.50. The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 765.26.