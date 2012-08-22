By Dominic Lau TOKYO, Aug 22 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday as investors cashed in gains after a recent sharp run-up on mounting expectations that the European Central Bank will soon act to tackle the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. Expectations that the ECB will take bold action have helped the Nikkei rebound 9.3 percent from a seven-week low touched on July 25. It touched a three-month high on Monday and the Nikkei is up 7.7 percent so far this year. "In the last couple of days people were expecting some proactive announcement about the European bailout from the ECB," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of equity and derivatives at BNP Paribas in Tokyo. "The market has been talking about the ECB will be targetting yields on Spanish and Italian bonds." The ECB, however, squashed the speculation about the shape its planned bond-buying programme would take. "That's why people are taking profits today," he said. The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 9,103.39, taking the benchmark to below its five-day moving average at 9,137.45 and its 26-week moving average at 9,147.33. Fuji Media Holdings shed 3.8 percent and Dentsu Inc , Japan's largest advertising agency, dropped 3.4 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded its ratings on the two companies to 'neutral' from 'buy' and lowered their price targets, citing expectations of slower demand in advertising from autumn. Japan Tobacco Inc lost 0.7 percent, extending the previous session's 1.7 percent drop after the Wall Street Journal said the European Union is investigating whether a sale of cigarettes by a Swiss-based unit of Japan Tobacco to a firm linked to cousins of Syrian president violated its sanctions against Syria. The broader Topix index fell 0.5 percent to 761.33. Goldman Sachs reiterated its six- and 12-month Topix targets of 850 and 930 respectively, or 11 and 22 percent upside from Tuesday's close. "The combination of dissipating global macro risks and improving domestic macro and micro fundamentals will help lower the market's risk premium and drive Topix higher," Goldman Sachs said in a report. "Given the sharp rise in just the past four weeks, we expect the market to digest recent gains near-term," it said, adding that its three-month target remained 775. The brokerage said it was overweight capital goods, transportation, automobiles, banks and real estate.