TOKYO, Aug 22 The Nikkei share average slipped on Wednesday after a recent rally as investors grew impatient for the European Central Bank to act soon to tackle the region's debt crisis, while Japan's exports slumped the most in six months in July. The Nikkei eased 0.3 percent to 9,131.74, taking the benchmark to below its five-day moving average at 9,143.02 and its 26-week moving average at 9,148.53. The broader Topix index fell 0.3 percent to 762.73.